American Journalist Elizabeth Flock’s Book Demonstrates The Complexities Of Marriage In India

Every time I think about the idea of marriages in India I am always reminded of a dialogue from the film Two States (besides a low key anxiety attack, of course). It goes something along the lines of how in India a marriage doesn’t refer to the union of two people but of two families. There indeed are no two ways about the fact that marriage is a complicated affair, in India, slightly more than anywhere else.

It thus shouldn’t come as a surprise that Elizabeth Flock, a white American journalist, was so intrigued by the Idea of marriages in India that she spent almost a decade researching and writing a book about it. The Heart is a Shifting Sea: Love and Marriage in Mumbai was the outcome of Flock’s infatuation with Indian marriages.

“I had regularly questioned whether I was fit to write a book about Indian marriages. I wasn’t Indian or married. But as the years passed, I saw that the book I wanted to read about India – that I wanted Americans to read about India – did not exist. Ultimately I decided to approach the subject the only way, as a reporter, I knew how: to go back to Mumbai armed with a dozen notebooks, a laptop, and a recorder,” she writes in her introduction of the book.

Three middle-class couples from Mumbai form the heart of Flock’s book and bring about the complex structure of Indian marriages. Flock lived with these couples, observed their lives closely, interviewed them and the people around them for the book.

To begin with, all the couples in the book are culturally homogenous and we shouldn’t wonder why. Isn’t that a peculiar part of marriages in India? Thus, Maya and Veer are Marwari, Sabeena and Shahzad are Sunni Muslim, and Parvati and Ashok are Tamil Brahmin.

Just like all the other Indian marriages, the extended family here also plays a pivotal role and the couples have the basic aspirations that unities them with all the other middle-class couples in India: love, children, money, and happiness.

While Maya and Veer is the couple who have married for love, Ashok and Parvati have undergone a typical Indian arranged marriage. Shahzad and Sabeena are the ones struggling with their childless marriage.

It’s the details of every individual story that imparts them with their Indian touch. For instance, Maya and Veer had to elope because her father opposed their marriage, a site oh so common in India.

There is another angle to their story as well. Despite eloping for love theirs is a loveless marriage and thus Maya finds her solace in another man Subal. Theirs, however, isn’t a clandestine relationship, they genuinely love each other and Subal is on good terms with Maya’s husband and son as well. Veer is indifferent to the entire scene and despite this, they are unable to separate.

Maya and Veer’s story, in fact, ended up inspiring Flock and teaching her a lot about love and loyalty in Indian marriages. She says, “With Maya and Veer, I always worried about them and thought things had gone really wrong for them and there was no recovering, but they always proved me wrong. I don’t think it’s just the stigma of divorce that’s keeping them together. In the end – even during their worst moments – there were a lot of moments of grace and that taught me a lot about marriage.”

Shahzad and Sabeena’s story brings out yet another peculiarity of India and Indian Marriages. Struggling with a childless marriage and despite finding out that he is medically unfit to have kids, Shahzad keeps visiting hospitals and hakims. The story also draws on the experiences of being a Muslim couple in India. The book also throws light on 2014 elections and how they affected so many Muslims living in India- “Shahzad and Sabeena felt fearful in a way they hadn’t in years. Even if Modi didn’t institute anti-Muslim initiatives, they knew his legions of bhakts, or devotees, would do his work.”

Ashok and Parvati represent yet another facet of India marriages. Despite Flock’s refusal to call any of her couples a representative of anything, they actually represent a lot. For instance, this couple represents how young Indian couples find themselves in an arranged union, not always through the happiest of the circumstances though.

Ashok, when he meets Parvati at the age of 28, is totally inexperienced in love. Parvati, on the contrary, ends up with Ashok when her father doesn’t “allow” her to marry her Catholic boyfriend.

Commenting on the caste system that is so deeply entrenched in the India ideologies, Flock says, “I would just sort of say, I don’t ever hear references to the caste system in an urban cosmopolitan environment… That’s not entirely true. The more I say it, the more I realise, it’s still so entrenched in so many ways. And if you don’t ask about it, you’re not going to see it. But it is there underneath.”

On being an outsider writing about the inner workings of Indian marriages, Flock says, “The benefit of being an outsider in a way is I literally know nothing, so we’re starting from zero so they had to tell me everything.”

Her attempt has been to write about India “through the intimacies of these stories. I felt that mirrored the way I learned about Mumbai or India. I learned about marriage from what they told me about their marriages, I learned about politics from the things they told me about their politics…I felt that was an experience that I had learned so much, and it was through these windows you could access the whole world in a way.”

“Elizabeth Flock takes us on an intimate cruise on the shifting sea of the heart, in the best book set in Bombay that I’ve read in years. Flock’s total access to her characters, and her highly sympathetic and nonjudgmental gaze, prove that love and literature know no borders. Easily the most intimate account of India that I’ve read, and of value to anybody that believes in love and marriage,” Suketu Mehta, author of Maximum City said commented on Flock’s book.

