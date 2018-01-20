Amena Khan Becomes The First Hijabi Model To Feature In A Mainstream Hair Product Ad

With the entry of brands like Fenty Beauty and Huda Beauty, the beauty industry is undergoing a major revolution. The industry has become more inclusive and L’Oréal Paris UK has taken a step further towards the same by making Hijabi beauty-blogger Amena Khan the face of its Elvive campaign.

The campaign has been launched to echo the idea that all women are fond of their hair and want to take care of it, even the ones who cover it, and the brand caters to them all. Amena believes that the brand is a voice to the myriad forms of womanhood that have hitherto been sidelined in the blind pursuit of perfection. In an interaction with Vogue UK, she said, “How many brands are doing things like this? Not many. They’re literally putting a girl in a headscarf – whose hair you can’t see – in a hair campaign. Because what they’re really valuing through the campaign is the voices that we have”.

The trend of roping in social media influencers for brand campaigns is catching up because of the fact that the current generation can associate with them as the same people who they constantly follow on social media.

Amena Khan is a social media influencer and a beauty blogger. She has been wearing a hijab since her twenties and her social media account has been thronged with messages supporting her role in the campaign. She posted on Instagram:

H/T: Vogue UK