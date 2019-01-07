Ameena Malak On How Project Dastaan Aims To Reconnect Witnesses Of Partition To Their Roots Through Virtual Reality

Through Project Dastaan, a group of students from the University of Oxford, who are passionate about the intersection of VR (virtual reality) and history, bring out the happy memories of witnesses of the partition before the two countries separated.

Team Project Dastaan

The imprints of partition remain staunchly ingrained in the minds of millions of people from India and Pakistan even after 70 years of partition. While the political relations between the two countries remain hostile till date, the efforts made by this group intends to bring forward the memories of the witnesses of partition by reconnecting the displaced individuals with their childhood, heritage and the ancestral land, who do not have the ability to go back to their ancestral villages, despite their desire to see them again.

Due to restrictions of tourist schemes for the nationals of the respective countries, politics, and the arduous journey for the elderly, the initiative overcomes the limitations. Apart from reconnecting these individuals to their land, through the project, the team aims to sow the seeds of peace and mutual cooperation between the three countries of India, Pakistan, and Bangladesh. In conversation with Ameena Malak, who is the co-founder and outreach lead of the project, we got insights into what the project is all about and the stories of people who they have met till now.

It all started when Ameena met Sparsh Ahuja, (Co-Founder and Executive Director of the project) during their first year at the University and, in a conversation, they found out that Sparsh’s grandfather moved from Pakistan to India, whereas Ameena’s grandfather moved from India to Pakistan. This is when Sparsh shared his desire to take his grandfather back to his village which he had to leave before the partition and they started discovering ways to make this possible. Eventually, the idea of using virtual reality came up when Sparsh and Ameena decided to film the places from where the witnesses came from and give them an experience through which they could be transported back in time and be reconnected to their roots.

What started as a random conversation turned into the making of a meaningful project which now comprises of a couple of people involved at handling the various aspects of the project.

“We haven’t filmed any stories yet but we have got to the point where our next step is to buy the equipment we need so that we can fly out to Indian and Pakistan and film the places the witnesses of partition share. However, the first stage of interviewing the people to find out what they remember and what they would like to see again (where they’ve come from) has been going on steady. And after conducting a couple of more interviews we will head to those specific villages as mentioned by the witnesses and film the area and possibly the other locations in India and Pakistan that they may remember and put it on VR glasses so that they can see.”

As of now, the team has conducted five interviews since the inception of the project that happened last year and a lot more people have reached out to them who wish to share their stories. They are also launching a crowdfunding campaign and are reaching out to potential sponsors so as to be able to buy the equipment, following which they can visit India and Pakistan during the summer this year to film the stories.

Talking about the life that these people lived before the partition, Ameena shared, “To start with, the first two stories we covered were of Sparsh’s and my grandfather. What we found was that it was amazing to know how both of them did the opposite journey, where one went from India to Pakistan and the other from Pakistan to India but there was so much that they spoke about which was identical. They recollected the memories of their villages where they grew up and particularly shared that the Hindus and Muslims back then enjoyed the time that they spent together, be it while playing kabbadi or when they celebrated the weddings at their villages together. There was a lot of peace and unity amongst people.

My grandfather also shared about his journey to the school every day where he walked about 8 miles and in order to collect water, they had to travel long distances. On the way, they would even steal mangoes from the trees while they traveled back and forth from the school. So what both of them shared was so similar. And this is what this project is all about, that shows that there isn’t much difference between the Indians and Pakistanis as people think it to be. This is proof that everyone had the same memories and experience and there wasn’t any conflict between the people back then.”

In another interview with Dr. Saida Siddiqui, they gathered how Dr. Saida (currently lives in the UK) migrated from Lucknow to Karachi in 1957 and the delay in shifting to the other country was due to their reluctance to leave their homeland. “She was born in Allahabad in 1933 and her family moved to Lucknow soon after. In her case, partition was delayed due to a reluctance to leave India and a loving home. She was one of the nine siblings and her father emphasized on their education. In India, Hindi became the language of teaching and Saida’s family was alienated, having been taught in English whereas they would speak in Urdu at home.

By 1947, Saida was studying to go to a medical school, and all her siblings went to college. In the year 1957, the family left for Karachi by taking a train from Amritsar and her future husband, Sarfraz Siddique, who she met at college in Lucknow, followed her to Karachi, where he proposed her and settled there as well. Saida has never been able to go back to Lucknow, but she considers it her home. During our interaction, she talked about the peepal (fig) tree with its shining leaves outside her house, and the Pandit who sat there and gave sweets to the children. She also remembered all of Lucknow’s baghs (gardens), the secret trips to the Taj Mahal, and her friends from medical college who she is still in touch with.”

Dr. Saida Siddiqui viewing her ancestral land through VR glasses.

“During the VR experience, Saida was immersed in experiencing the many different scenes from Agra, from the bustling marketplaces to the Taj Mahal and a lot of which still felt familiar as memories flooded back to her from her childhood.”

Partition has definitely had a great impact on the people with the traumatic experiences they went through which was emotionally distressing, but Project Dastaan is hoping to gather about 25-30 stories of people from the many areas of India to capture the essence of the good and happy life that they lead before the partition.

Although tensions were building up in the nation, there was absolute peace between the people of the villages and when the conflict didn’t exist between the neighbouring villages, the people didn’t see what was to come (the partition).

Through the project, a generational connect has happened and “it is bringing together the grandparents and the grandchildren. For every partition witness that we have interviewed, it is often the grandkids who get in touch with us to tell us the memories that their grandparents have shared with them. Also, with the growing number of people who are helping us with the project, it is bringing everyone together, even the people who might not necessarily have much knowledge about the partition but they have the interest in what we are taking them on for.”

The project is also going to be accessible to the people of India and Pakistan in the time to come and Ameena shared, “We are in the process of partnering with the partition museums in Amritsar and Pakistan. So once we film the stories, we will be setting up our exhibits in those museums and that is absolutely going to be amazing because we will be able to release those stories of the partition to the wider public. Essentially anyone who will walk into those museums will see the work that we have done on virtual reality glasses where the people of partition would have narrated their stories. And through this our generation will be able to learn more about what happened during the partition.

In a few years time, once this generation has fully died out we won’t be able to hear these stories first hand anymore. So with this, we will be able to leave the stories for people to walk in and learn about the journey that our ancestors had to go through in the most realistic way which will be possible through VR.”

The project in association with the National Partition Commemoration project would also help the students in the UK to learn about the history and the involvement of Britain during the partition.

“We are working with National Partition Commemoration project in the UK comprising of a group of people from the academics and the media, who are campaigning to get partition officially recognized in the UK. They want a partition commemoration day to be held every year in the month of August and with that they are also trying to get partition as a subject to be incorporated in the UK curriculum so that the school children learn about it because the partition makes a large part of the British history as well which isn’t really taught to the students in the UK.

Many students in the UK, unless they are from South Asian descent, have no idea about the partition and Britain’s involvement in it. And I feel that this is a very impactful way of reaching out to the new generation and hopefully, they will use our work in virtual reality to teach them about what happened during the partition.”

The team has received a great response from the students at the University and Ameena added, “We’ve had so many of our friends supporting us and also the various societies within Oxford like the South Asian society, the Pakistan society, and the Hindu society. Everyone has been a massive fan of the work that we are doing. Most people in the Oxford right now are aware of the existence of the project and have shared our work on their social media pages. And many people in Oxford are contacting us who have their grandparents as the witness to the partition.”

On an ending note, Ameena shares how the project envisions to bring the people of India and Pakistan together.

“Bringing the people of these two countries together is our ultimate goal. We really hope this project can do this in a unique way by telling the stories of one nation and the way people lived happily before the event happened. The biggest thing is that we want the people to realise that when our ancestors have had such great memories of living together before the two countries separated, then why can’t our generation adopt the same attitude. It is a great opportunity for people from one country to see what life is like in the other country using VR and realise that it’s not as different as you think it is.”