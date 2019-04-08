Amazon Hires Two Trans Men As Delivery Persons In Kerala

Amazon hired two trans men as delivery persons in Kerala recently. Arunima Sulfikar, leader of the Kudumbashree transgender unit Sheroes, was the one to deliver the news of their being hired to Shiva and Jaison.

Jaison, aged 22, used to work with a television channel as a marketing executive before this Amazon job. He hopes to become a police officer but had to leave school in the 12th grade when his mother became ill. “I don’t have a father, only my mother, grandmother and brother. And only they support me. The other relatives do not support us. But I wish to study again and this job at Amazon is part-time. This will give me the time to study,” he says.

Twenty-nine-year-old Shiva’s father passed away a few days before his birth and was raised by his mother alone, who is now in the hospital. “I worked in a two-wheeler showroom for a few years and then in Lulu Mall as a cashier. When my mother got admitted, I began selling fish to make some money. And that’s when the Amazon offer came,” he says.

Shiva met Arunima through his friend Ishaan, while Jaison used to stay with her when there were issues at his house. Both Shiva and Jaison say that Krishna Teja, who is the Alappuzha sub-collector, has helped them greatly with this job. “He spoke to Amazon about giving us the offer and also told the staff to be nice to us,” says Shiva.

