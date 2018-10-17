Allegations Against Men From The Art Community Pour In As Part Of #MeTooIndia

When #MeTooIndia began, only a few people from select communities were outing their harassers and abusers. Slowly, women from diverse industries are gathering the courage to speak up.

Journalist Sandhya Menon, who has been at the forefront of this movement, recently tweeted that for allegations against men from the art community, a new Instagram account has been set up, called Scene and Herd.

Sandhya Menon on Twitter For #MeTooIndia allegations about men in the art scene, please follow herdsceneand on Instagram.

The account is curating stories of women who are sharing incidents of sexual harassment, and while some of them are attaching their and their abusers’ names to the allegations, some of them are anonymous accounts. Here are some of the stories:

More power to these survivors!