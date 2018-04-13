Allahabad HC Directs CBI To Not Just Detain MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, But Arrest Him In Unnao Rape Case

The CBI has been directed by the Allahabad HC to arrest BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar in the alleged rape of a 17-year-old girl in Uttar Pradesh’s Unnao district. They have also been asked to file the status report by May 2. The decision was made hours after said MLA had been detained by the CBI for questioning.

A bench comprising Chief Justice DB Bhosale and Justice Suneet Kumar gave the direction when it was informed that Sengar has not been arrested yet. Asking the CBI to carry the investigation strictly and lawfully, the court also asked for cancellation of bail granted to other accused as well.

It was on Thursday when the UP government handed over the case to the CBI. The police had finally filed an FIR days after the victim’s father was allegedly beaten to death in police custody by the MLA’s brother, Atul Singh Sengar. They charged Kuldeep Sengar under sections of the IPC and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

It was when the victim tried to immolate herself outside Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s residence on Sunday that the case garnered attention. She said that the police was refusing to take action against the BJP MLA after she was raped by him at his residence and had repeatedly denied filing an FIR against him.

H/T: The Indian Express