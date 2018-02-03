All-Women Ensemble Of High Kicks Productions To Take You On A ‘Yatra’ Of Bollywood Favorites

High Kicks, an all-women dance ensemble, is a unique dance arts venture which works towards promoting intelligent dance performances and movement concepts and this time, its founder Aparna Nagesh brings to us a new production, Yatra, which will be re-visiting Bollywood favorites by combining contemporary dance, global dance fusion, theatre, and storytelling.

Yatra will be the seventh full-length production from High Kicks and intends to celebrate the soul and spirit of Bollywood in an inventive and interpretive form. Taal, Lagaan, Dil Chahta Hai, Rang De Basanti, Rock On, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Queen, and Tamasha are the films chosen and will be presented to the audience in a fresh format. Having created and choreographed the work, Nagesh explains the title of the production.

“The name works across many levels,” said Nagesh. “Literally speaking, each film will come alive in bursts of 12 to 15 minutes. Thoughtful motifs and narrations will string the individual acts together. The journey also allows audiences revisit their own memories.”

The inherent philosophy of High Kicks is to portray self-identity, self-discovery and finding love, which the selected films beautifully present.

“We are very conscious about the work we create. We set our artistic bar high but not at the cost of the work becoming inaccessible. We are also very keen to build and nurture audiences,” she said

The production is made up of 24 members and is all set to premiere tomorrow at 6.30pm in the Music Academy in Chennai and on 25th February in Chettinad Health City Campus.

