All-Women Assam Rifles Contingent To Make History This Republic Day

The all-women Assam Rifles contingent is all set to create a historical moment at this year’s Republic Day as the women’s wing will march past the Rajpath and salute the President.

According to The News Mill, AR PRO (Defence) Colonel C Konwer said, “This epic leap taken by the Sentinels of the North East will be registered in golden words for times, down the line for the display of women power in National Security.”

The women have been recruited on compassionate grounds, and are family members of soldiers who have sacrificed their lives for the nation. Speaking to a daily, Rifle woman Sunita Thapa, who has taken the responsibility to carry forward her late husband’s dream of serving the country, said, “The entire family is proud of me and I am proud of the Assam Rifles.”

Another mahila jawan, Gayatri Sharma who joined the force over a year ago, shared that she was recruited after she lost her father in the year 2001. “I got a letter from the Assam Rifles to join the force. I will perform my duty with full dedication for my country just like my father. I feel honored to be a part of the Republic Day contingent,” said Gayatri.

A proud and ecstatic Major Khushboo Kanwar, who will lead the contingent, said, “For the first time in history, a women contingent of the para military will be marching on the majestic Rajpath. The women soldiers of the force are no less than their men counterparts!”

