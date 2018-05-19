All Of Our Favourite Heartwarming Moments From The Meghan-Harry Royal Wedding

The clock struck four in the afternoon and all of us at IWB office gathered to watch the beautiful love story of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. And, trust me, when I say this, it was the Royal Wedding – not only because of the royal titles attached but due to many truly historic moments that took place during the ceremony.

To begin with, one emotional moment that had us all teary-eyed was to watch Meghan’s mother Doria Ragland fighting back tears.

Our another favourite? Everything from the time Prince Harry saw Meghan walking down the aisle to both holding hands throughout. Harry was so sincerely nervous and made us feel his love for Meghan through our screens.

Prince Harry Is Crying at the Royal Wedding Uploaded by New York Magazine on 2018-05-19.

Also, the way Harry couldn’t stop caressing Meghan’s hand with his finger was boy, an AWW-DORABLE moment!

Julia Macfarlane on Twitter ICYMI – this was during Stand By Me. *MELTS* #royalwedding

And this one:

Jasmyn Lawson on Twitter That lip bite! Jesus. I’m done 😩😊🤗 #royalwedding https://t.co/bhTFG3Soq9

Talking about the historic moments, the first African-American head of the Episcopal Church in the United States, Bishop Michael Bruce Curry of Chicago gave a moving address, and the kingdom choir, a group of 20 gospel singers, sang “Stand By Me.” All of these illuminated the overall conservative ceremony with a more heartwarming and touching vibe.

There was no promise by Markle to “obey” her husband. Rather, Meghan pledged to “love him, comfort him, honor, and protect him.” Harry chose to wear a wedding ring, unlike his brother – Prince William.

Prince Charles, the Prince of Wales, stepped in for the father of the bride. The father-in-law walked Markle down the aisle as Meghan’s father had recently undergone a heart surgery. It was a very touching moment.

ABC News on Twitter TO HAVE AND TO HOLD: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle exchange their vows during the #RoyalWedding. https://t.co/DEtjAvVr2j https://t.co/ZNOd1KtBo8

Truly and madly in love couple exchanged their vows today in St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle, and have been proclaimed husband and wife by the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, the most senior cleric in the Church of England, in a ceremony that was watched by hundreds of millions of people around the world.

The newlyweds then appeared on the steps of the chapel and shared a kiss before they departed in the royal carriage.

The dreamy wedding was attended by a host of celebrities like Oprah Winfrey, George Clooney, Amal Clooney, David Beckham, Priyanka Chopra, James Corden, Serena Williams, Markle’s co-star and on-screen husband Patrick J Adams, along with the 600 invited guests alongside senior members of the Royal family.

Llegó de los primeros y triunfó antes incluso que comenzara la boda. @davidbeckham, ejemplo límpido de elegancia y percha perfecta para el chaqué 👌🏻 ¿Os ha gustado su elección?💥 . #royalwedding 3,678 Likes, 51 Comments – GQSpain (@gqspain) on Instagram: “Llegó de los primeros y triunfó antes incluso que comenzara la boda. @davidbeckham, ejemplo límpido…”

A tenista @serenawilliams chegou com o marido Alexis Ohanian para o #RoyalWedding #casamentorealnognt (📸Getty) 72.4k Likes, 149 Comments – Hugo Gloss (@hugogloss) on Instagram: “A tenista @serenawilliams chegou com o marido Alexis Ohanian para o #RoyalWedding…”

O apresentador que a gente ama, @j_corden também já está em Windsor para o #RoyalWedding #casamentorealnognt (📸Getty) 71.3k Likes, 92 Comments – Hugo Gloss (@hugogloss) on Instagram: “O apresentador que a gente ama, @j_corden também já está em Windsor para o #RoyalWedding…”

A irmã de Kate Middleton, Pippa Middleton e o marido James Matthews também já estão em Windsor para o #RoyalWedding #casamentorealnognt (📸Getty) 106k Likes, 272 Comments – Hugo Gloss (@hugogloss) on Instagram: “A irmã de Kate Middleton, Pippa Middleton e o marido James Matthews também já estão em Windsor para…”

Another 2,640 members of the public had been chosen to watch the ceremony from the grounds of Windsor Castle.

The couple is the new Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Pictures courtesy: The Telegraph