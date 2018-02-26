All Models Are Not Sluts: Supermodel Kanishtha Dhankhar On Myths About Her Profession

Miss India 2011, Kanishtha Dhankhar is an Indian supermodel and a regular Sabyasachi muse, who in her career span of six years has become every designer’s choice and has also done a cameo in Madhur Bhandarkar’s Fashion.

The Mumbai-based model has been in the modeling industry for a long time now, so she got candid about the industry with Hindustan Times recently.

The way models are still perceived in our society and how they are stereotyped to be the “bad” girls is what annoys Dhankhar the most. When asked about the one myth about the modeling industry that annoys her the most she replied, “That all models are sluts!“

Carrying on, she shared what still keeps Indian modeling industry behind the International one. “The international modelling industry is way more professional than the Indian one. That is because they take the profession seriously,“ she stated.

Speaking of fashion she shared that Kaftans are the fashion trend she hates. “I find them repulsive and I don’t think they look good on anyone,“ said Dhankhar. Adding to it she said that her go-to fashion tip is well-fitting denim pants and a nice shirt.

Being a regular at fashion weeks, Dhankar, however, feels that they are partly relevant for models and partly not. She said, “I think for established people it doesn’t really matter, but it can be really good for a fresh face.“

Meditation, yoga, reading, writing, cooking, and running are a few things she does when she is not traveling for work (which she absolutely loves to).

H/T: Hindustan Times