All Children Till The Age Of 18 To Have The Right To Education To Stop Child Marriages, Says NHRC Report

In its recent report, the National Human Rights Commission’s (NHRC) core group on child marriage has found that the education level of a girl child is directly related to the age at which she is married off. The report states that better education levels diminish the chances of early marriage.

A report, submitted to the Ministry of Women and Child Development this week by National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR), has recommended that up to the age of 18, all students should have the Right to Education. The report points out that being out of school at the age of 15 is often the catalyst to an early marriage.

“The NHRC had recently formed a core group on child marriage. In our report, we have noted that a necessary step to prevent early marriage is to make education free and compulsory for all children up to the age of 18 years. Accordingly, the Right to Education Act must be amended so that it is applicable up to class 14 instead of class 8 right now,” said NHRC Secretary General Ambuj Sharma, who released the report on Tuesday.

As per the report, ‘India child marriage and teenage pregnancy’, by NCPCR and the NGO Young Lives India, in the 15-19 years age group, the completion rate of secondary schooling is significantly higher among unmarried girls. In this group, 30 percent have never received any education, 21.9 percent have primary education, 10 percent have secondary schooling and only 2.4 percent have higher education.

Like in Bihar, the completion rate of secondary education among girls who married before 18 years is 51 percent, in Delhi 54 percent and in Rajasthan, it is 57 percent.

“There is a strong correlation between the educational attainment of girls and early child marriage. There is also a strong association between parents’ low aspirations for child’s education and teenage marriage,” said Renu Singh from Young Lives.

