Alia Bhatt To Play The World’s First Woman Amputee Mountaineer In Her Next

Alia Bhatt is an actor who has proved her mettle with impeccable performances in her movies, which have garnered her a lot of praise by both the audience and the critics.

With biopics trending in Bollywood, she will now be seen climbing mountains like the feisty amputee mountaineer Arunima Sinha. The film will be based on Sinha’s book ‘Born Again on the Mountain: A Story of Losing Everything and Finding it back’, for which Alia will be gaining weight and undergoing proper training.

Arunima is the first woman amputee to scale Mount Everest and Mount Vinson (highest peak of Antartica). A former national level volleyball player, Arunima lost one of her legs in an accident when she was pushed from a running train by some robbers in 2011.

A source told DNA, “Arunima’s life has been an inspiration to many across the globe and what she has managed isn’t just an ordinary feat. When makers approached her to make a film on her and told her they were planning to get Alia on board, she was excited.”

“It’s an incredible tale. Alia studied her story and gave her nod to the project. Although the producers haven’t locked her dates yet, given that her diary is packed with other film commitments, they expect to begin the project in 2020. Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions will bankroll the project. Alia will have to do different kinds of prep for the film. Firstly, she will be playing an amputee on-screen, also they plan to shoot in real locations at Mount Everest, which will require proper training, too.”

