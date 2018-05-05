Alia Bhatt On Playing A Real-Life Character In ‘Raazi’ And Working With Meghna Gulzar

“I want to be a diva and I want to be glamorous and at the top of all fashion portals. But at the same time I also want to be at the top of all film awards. I want to have the balance of both worlds,” says Alia Bhatt.

All of 25, Alia Bhatt has already created her own niche in the film industry. Ever since her debut in 2012 in Student of The Year, she has very effectively portrayed a spectrum of characters. Right from Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania in 2014 to Udta Punjab in 2016 she effortlessly glided through the roles and has given splendid performances.

She is now all set to bedazzle the silver screen by her upcoming film and Meghna Gulzar’s directorial Raazi. Raazi, based on Sikka’s novel Calling Sehmat and a real-life love story is all set to hit the big screen this month.

A still from Alia’s upcoming movie Raazi.

Bhatt plays a young Kashmiri woman in the movie who is persuaded by her father and the Research and Analysis Wing to spy on Pakistan before the 1971 Indo-Pak war by marrying one of the officers of the Pakistani army.

Joking about the amount of effort that took to prepare for the role she said, “I can join the RAW team, if they need me to right now.” She added, “But no amount of prep can actually prepare you for what happens on set. It was emotionally draining. We shot the film within 48 days at a stretch without any breaks through 14-hour days. There was no time to ever not be the character.”

The fact that the movie is based on a real-life sensitive story has only added to the anticipations. “When you are part of a true story, you automatically feel a sense of responsibility even though you have never really seen the real life character,” says Alia.

Alia plays a spy in Raazi inspired from a real life story.

It was of course not an easy task for Alia to put herself in the shoes of a woman who has been utterly selfless for the sake of her country. She shares, “It is too much of a selfless act that she has done for her country – I don’t think any of us have that ability.”

She, however, found a way: “But I can emphathise with her. That is the only way I can understand the characters that I do not relate to. Even with Udta Punjab, I never really related with Mary Jane [her character], but I emphathised with what she went through. Every moment that I was shooting for Raazi, I kept telling myself that what I was doing was acting, but this also actually happened. That was a bit scary.”

Alia gives the credit to film’s director Meghna Gulzar for making it all so easy for her. “She is one of the most detailed directors that I have worked with. Her attention to detail is so specific and because of that, her world feels so real and you are pulled right into it. I am very glad that I have done this film because I have lived this character along with her,” says Alia.

Talking about the variety of eccentric roles that she has played, Alia says: “Consciously or unconsciously, my heart is reaching out to these roles by default. And it so happens that every film I am doing is different from one another. Because instinctively, I am not picking out the same film.”

H/T: Scroll