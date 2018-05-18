Alia Bhatt Is Getting Rid Of Her Unwanted Clothes With This Social Initiative

There are thousands of memes are out there showing women crib about not having anything to wear even though their closets are overflowing with countless clothes. The good news is we now have many mobile apps that allow us to sell those unwanted clothes and empty our shelves for the new ones! *wink-wink*

Actor Alia Bhatt, too, faces this problem often. However, the wise girl has found herself a solution by selling her clothes and donating the money for creating awareness around ecological issues. This is a part of the campaign Coexist that encourages people to safeguard the nature and animals and live with them in harmony.

Alia writes, “We’ve all been faced with the oh-so-sad and tricky challenge of having to get rid of the clothes that we’ve loved but not having a clue what to do with them. I recently found myself in this exact situation and that’s how ‘Mi Wardrobe is Su Wardrobe’ was born.”

The ‘Mi Wardrobe is Su Wardrobe’ is a closet-cleaning event for a cause that’s happening on the 19th and 20th of May.

Speaking about the initiative, the Raazi actor said, “Mi Wardrobe is Su Wardrobe is a chance for people to pick an outfit or two from my closet and support a good cause at the same time. There are many wonderful organizations in India that require financial aid to continue making a positive and sustainable impact. Together, we can take a small step towards helping some of them with this initiative. Because every little step matters.”

People of Mumbai, are you excited to get hold of Alia’s style? It’s amazing since all the money will go to charity, isn’t it?

