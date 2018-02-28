Alexis Ohanian Putting Billboards Across Highway To Cheer Up His Wife Serena Williams Up Is Goals

Besides being the Reddit co-founder, Alexis Ohanian has something even bigger to his credit i.e. he is the husband of tennis superstar Serena Williams, the greatest of all time.

Being the perfect partner that he is, Alexis just notched up his husband game higher as he set up four billboards along the Palm Springs highway to cheer Serena up, who was on her way along the same route to her first solo tournament since the 2017 Australian Open. The billboards had adorable pictures of their daughter and said “Greatest Momma Of All Time.” The huge billboards were pretty hard to miss for Serena as well as anyone else. Talk about making big romantic gestures now!

He even posted the picture of the billboards on Instagram along with an adorable caption that oozed love. Here is Alexis Ohanian’s Instagram post:

Here are all the billboard pictures:

Needless to say, Serena was every bit moved by her husband’s grand gesture as she wrote, “Literally am crying. This is so sweet. I love you” on her husband’s Instagram post. Alexis Ohanian with his grand old style romantic gestures and regard for equality is certainly husband goals and we can’t wait to see more husbands come forward as equal partners and support their wives just like their wives support them.

It was only earlier this month when Alexis Ohanian sat through Serena’ match with their 5-month-old daughter, fed her, and even had her cheering on her mother which didn’t go unnoticed. Masaba Gupta took to Instagram to acknowledge the same as she posted a picture of Alexis with his daughter along with the caption, “Working mums,you see ! 💪Iconic visuals of our times.”