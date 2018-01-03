Alankrita Shrivastava Says A Lot Needs To Change In Bollywood For #MeToo To Make A Difference

The world was shaken into acknowledging widespread sexual harassment of women by the #MeToo campaign towards the end of 2017.

The campaign especially brought out ugly secrets of Hollywood and it was heartening to see several female actors and technicians sharing their stories and speaking up against sexual harassment by industry moguls. However, the campaign did not have the same impact in India, particularly in the Hindi Film Industry.

Lipstick Under My Burkha director Alankrita Shrivastava shared her views on the same recently. She told The Hindu, “It shows the extent of suppression. A lot more needs to change.” We did have members from the fraternity pointing out that Bollywood does have its own Harvey Weinsteins but all of them refrained from naming names.

Alankrita is otherwise joyful about 2017. Her movie, Lipstick Under My Burkha, which had its own battles with the CBFC, did exceptionally well. The movie talked about four ordinary, small town, working-class women and their attempts to breathe through the claustrophobic set standards of society for women. She says that she finds telling stories about women interesting. “It’s not as though it’s a cross I have to bear. I just find women’s stories more interesting. I am preoccupied with them as a filmmaker right now. There are enough stories about men anyway,” she said.

H/T: The Hindu