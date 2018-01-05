Akshay Kumar Urges Indian Government To Give Free Sanitary Napkins To Women

We can’t wait for January 26 when R. Balki’s PadMan will hit the theatres. Starring Akshay Kumar, Radhika Apte, and Sonam Kapoor, the story revolves around a man who makes low-cost sanitary pad napkins for women who cannot afford pads and tampons.

The film also addresses the issue of menstrual hygiene. During the recent promotion of the film, Akshay said that every woman must get free access to sanitary napkins as it is a basic necessity. When asked if he wants to reach out to the government to cut down on GST rate of sanitary napkins, he said, “Why just cut down on GST? I think women should have free access to sanitary napkins. This is their basic necessity. It is about menstrual hygiene and not luxury.”

He added, “It is unfortunate, and I am ashamed to say that 82 percent women in this country have no access to sanitary pads and they are mistreated during those five days of their menstruation period. This is unfortunate.”

Talking about the stereotypes surrounding menstruation in India, Akshay announced, “Firstly, do not call it a sensitive issue. It is a natural process of a human body. It is time to get rid of those taboos attached to it. It is time to treat the issue maturely. Also from the women’s end, they should not shy away from talking about the issue, and certainly should not whisper about it.”

He continued, “When you celebrate it, the girl who is already going through a physical and hormonal transition, will feel confident and secure. But we excluded our women from the normalcy of life during those five days. So from the first experience, women feel that period is something they should hide. So you know where we should start from.”

This man makes so much sense. PadMan is based on the life story of Arunachalam Muruganantham, the man who invented the first low-cost sanitary pad making machine of India. The film will take its inspiration from the book The Legend of Lakshmi Prasad written by Twinkle Khanna, who is the producer of the film.

H/T: Hindustan Times