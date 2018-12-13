Akanksha Hazari On Her Traumatic Ola Ride From Bengaluru Airport To The City

In an age where dependence on cab services have increased, the question of passenger safety still remains. In a recent incident Akanksha Hazari shares her traumatizing journey from Bangalore airport to the city.

Akanksha Hazari on Twitter 2nights ago, Dec 10 night, bet 11-2am I was harassed & nearly assaulted on an @Olacabs ride from Bangalore Airport>City. I am sharing my story because after 3days of followup, I have received no update & in fact been charged for the scariest ride of my life.This is what happened

When Akanksha sat in the cab at 11:31pm at Bangalore airport, the route on the map directed the driver to take the Toll road into the city. But the driver turned off his device and avoided taking the toll, claiming he had no cash. Feeling uncomfortable she requested the driver to take the toll road as directed by the app and he became aggressive.

She shared,

Akanksha Hazari on Twitter I immediately pressed the Ola emergency button & got a call back. I explained the situation to the @Olacabs Safety exec & he spoke to the driver. The agent spoke to me again; he said the driver who will drop me to the location & that the exec was now actively tracking my ride.

After speaking to the safety executive she was promised to be assisted if there was any deviation from the route and continued on the trip. Just then things started getting worse and the driver made a couple of calls and spoke in Kannada which she couldn’t understand. In spite of her continuous protest asking him to keep the phone down, the driver was not ready to listen and he stopped the car on a poorly lit road.

Explaining her condition she tweeted, “There is nothing around me. Again only a few men loitering. I am not from Bangalore and I don’t know where I am. I start to run through how I can get myself out of this situation. I am also wondering where the Ola Safety Exec who promised to be tracking my side is. The car has been stopped for a few mins now. He would see that if he was tracking the ride. But no call.”

The only option left with her was to call up the police and share her location details, but she had no clue where she was. Her situation became worse because her phone battery was also about to die. Eventually, after numerous unanswered calls to the driver by the safety executive he responded and she was ensured that the driver would drop her to the right destination.

Akanksha then took the driver’s phone and kept the executive on speaker until she reached her destination. After this traumatic experience of 45 minutes, she tweeted about the incident.

Akanksha Hazari on Twitter @Ola these are all the places you failed me: 1. How is this driver on the road in the first place? Your screening, training and safety processes are broken. 2. Why didn’t your emergency button work the second time? It is not an option for this button to ever fail.

Akanksha has definitely raised some important questions in her tweets and deserves the answers by the company.

In an official statement from the company, the spokesperson says, “We deeply regret the experience that the customer had to go through. The driver in question had been off-roaded immediately, and has been blacklisted from the Ola platform. Safety of customers is our top priority and we are committed to ensuring that initiatives like the in-app Emergency button, a 24×7 Safety Response Team, and Ola Guardian amongst others, help our customers feel safe when they use the Ola platform. We have extended support to the police in sharing all information to help them with the investigation.”

Image of Ola used for representational purpose only.