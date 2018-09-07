Aishwarya To Receive Meryl Streep Award For Excellence For Expanding Role Of Women In Entertainment

At the Women in Film and Television (WIFT) India Awards, which will be held in Washington DC on September 8, actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will be honoured with the inaugural Meryl Streep Award for Excellence.

The former Miss World is being bestowed with the recognition for distinction in her craft and for expanding the role of women within the entertainment industry.

WIFT has been established to honour the best female talent in Bollywood and Hollywood. Speaking about the award named after veteran Hollywood actor Meryl Streep, WIFT India founding president Petrina D’Rozario told The Hollywood Reporter, “Whether it is her extraordinary body of work or her charitable endeavors, Ms. Streep is an inspiration for all.”

“Our aim here is to encourage others to think outside the norm of gender-based hiring practices and give females of all nationalities an equal chance to vie in fields dominated by men,” she elaborated.

Apart from Aishwarya, director Zoya Akhtar and debutant actor Janhvi Kapoor will also be honoured at the event. Akhtar will receive the Wyler Award for Excellence in Direction and Kapoor will receive the WIFT Emerald Award, which recognizes an artiste’s debut performance.

WIFT India was set up in 2012, adding to WIFT International’s global network of over 40 chapters worldwide with over 10,000 members. The nonprofit is dedicated to advancing professional development and achievement for women working in all areas of film, television, and digital media.