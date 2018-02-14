Air India Pilot Anupama Kohli Saved Lives Mid-Air With Sheer Presence Of Mind

On February 7, a major mid-air collision between Air India’s AI 631 and Vistara’s UK 997 was averted and all credit goes to the quick action taken by Air India’s pilot and senior commander, Captain Anupama Kohli.

The flights AI 631, en route from Mumbai to Bhopal, and UK 997, en route Delhi to Pune, were only seconds away from each other with a mere 100-feet between them. The situation took place after the confusion created between Air Traffic Controller (ATC) and Vistara’s pilot due to a miscommunication.

The Vistara flight was descending from its assigned level of 29,000 feet to 27,100 feet, while the AI flight was coming in the opposite direction. When the AI Pilot, Captain Anupama Kohli saw the Vistara aircraft moving towards her from her left, she heard the ATC and the woman pilot aboard Vistara’s UK 997 arguing. The ATC asked the Vistara pilot why she was on that level, to which the Vistara pilot replied saying she was told by the ATC to be at that level. According to The Times of India, the sources said, “There may have been confusion between the ATC and Vistara cockpit — which at that time had a woman co-pilot at the controls and the captain had taken a toilet break. The AI flight had a woman commander, Captain Anupama Kohli. Maybe there was a mix-up in communication in those tense seconds like what altitude instruction is being given to which lady. This has to be seen.”

Amidst the confusion, Anupama quickly moved the AI aircraft increasing the distance between them from a mere 100 feet to a safe 600 feet and saved lives of 261 flyers. The source added, “The red sign went up in her cockpit and she got to know the Vistara plane was crossing her level ‘now’. Instantly, a resolution advisory (RA) came — ‘climb, climb, climb.” Then as per RA, Captain Kohli immediately climbed and turned right to steer clear of the Vistara plane.”

The air traffic controllers handling the Vistara and Air India flights have been suspended and the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has grounded the two Vistara pilots over the incident.

