After the Supreme Court declared the practice of Triple Talaq unconstitutional in August, Uttar Pradesh was set to be the first state to endorse the draft bill that makes it a cognizable and non-bailable offense.

But, unhappy with the bill and terming it against the constitution of India, The All India Muslim Personal Law Board has demanded that the Triple Talaq Bill be withdrawn on Sunday. The board says that the bill also violates women’s rights.

According to The Hindu, spokesperson of the board, Maulana Khalil-ur-Rehman Sajjad Nomani, said, “The board is of the view that the Bill is against the Constitution, the rights of women and Shariah (the Islamic law). It is also an attempt to interfere with the Muslim personal law. If this Bill becomes a law, women will face a host of difficulties.”

He added, “The proposed Bill is against the basic principles of the Constitution. It is highly objectionable that the Centre did not consult the AIMPLB, any Muslim organization or any stakeholder before preparing the draft.”

The chairman of All India Muslim Personal Law Board, Maulana Rabe Hasani Nadwi, will request PM Narendra Modi to withdraw the bill.

The board has stated that the husband is supposed to take care of the wife and children after the divorce but questions how will they provide that support if they’re imprisoned. The senior woman member of the board, Asma Zehra, said, “The Bill is against the interests of Muslim women. If a husband gives triple talaq to his wife and is jailed for three years, how will the woman make ends meet and look after her children.”

So the board is worried about how a woman will survive if her ex-husband is in jail, but not about how to make these husbands accountable to their wives?

H/T: The Hindu