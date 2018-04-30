Aiming To Be World No. 1, 17 Y.O. Shooter Mehuli Ghosh Is Back Home After Winning Silver In CWG

Seventeen-year-old Mehuli Ghosh, who became a sensation after she shot a perfect 10.9 in the 10m air rifle event, winning silver at the Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast this year, has set her eyes on clinching the world number 1 rank. Her world rank is currently six.

She missed the gold in the play-off at the CWG, even though she shot a perfect 10.9, her last shot was a 9.9. “Patience is the one thing I learnt from CWG. I have to keep cool and increase focus. These are the lessons I learnt from CWG,” she said.

She has finally returned to her hometown in Kolkata to a warm reception by her family, friends, and coach-cum-mentor Joydeep Karmakar. Mehuli is currently focusing on the Munich World Cup from May 22-29, the World Championship and Asian Games. “But the focus is now on the Germany World Cup. I am going to Delhi on April 30. Then to Germany,” she said, adding that the shooting team would then meet the President and Prime Minister.

