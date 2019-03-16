AIIF Announces India To Host 2020 U-17 Women’s World Cup

After the FIFA Council meeting concluded, All India Football Federation (AIFF) announced on Friday, March 15, that India was chosen to host the 2020 Under-17 Women’s Football World Cup.

India will be hosting this Women’s World Cup three years after it hosted the Under-17 Men’s Football World Cup, and it’s likely to be held in four cities. After submitting its bid officially last year, the AIFF received government support earlier this year in January. However, the 50 crores they’d demanded weren’t granted by the sports ministry, who said they will release the amount only after studying the blueprint. When India had hosted the Under-17 Men’s World Cup, 100 crores were spent on infrastructure.

This is the first time that the Indian team will play in the World Cup because India is guaranteed participation as the host country.

After successfully bidding for the junior events AIFF now intends to bid for other international events as well, said an officer earlier this week, such as the Men’s FIFA Under-20 World Cup 2021, AFC Under-23 Championship 2022, and the 2027 AFC Asian Cup.

