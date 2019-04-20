Aided By Her 100-Year-Old Typewriter, Drishti Nagda Is Bringing The Art Of Busking To Indian Streets

While squandered without much care in the current milieu, words, when used properly, have the power to move the world. Armed with her beautiful mind and a typewriter to her aid, a 23-year-old from Hyderabad is tapping the same source of magic with the Hyderabad Poetry Project.

Drishti Nagda, a passionate poet and linguistic student, was introduced to the unique idea of busking a couple of years ago. It was during the phase when she couldn’t write owing to a fracture in her hand and thus decided to give her grandfather’s rusty typewriter a try. The sound of its key hitting against the metal and producing tangible words was an experience unlike any other and Drishti knew that she’d never be able to get over the spell it had cast over her.

Soon after she came to know about a popular busking group in Bengaluru, BLR Busking, and realised that it was exactly what she had been seeking all this while. She explained in a recent interaction with The News Minute, “Busking generically refers to any street performance. Blossoms, the 18-year-old bookstore in Bengaluru, is where busking with typewriters first became popular. Anyone who visits the shop is greeted with a message from people sitting on the pavements with their typewriters. I got in touch with the group through Facebook and came to know more about the art.”

Eager to try her hands at busking, Drishti made her first public appearance with her typewriter at Dog Park on Necklace Road.

“I made a cozy space for myself in one corner of the park with a board ‘Messages for strangers’. My friends were also up for a performance and we soon attracted some crowds. I had breezy conversations with absolute strangers and typed out messages for them. While some tell me what they want me to write, for many I type out whatever I can glean from them during our short conversations,” she shares.

It has been two years since then and Drishti has had quite a few memorable moments while practising her art. She shares, “Once, a four-year-old demanded from me messages for her pet dog. Most times, I keep a few messages typed out and handy for the children to pick. I get requests from people to type out messages for their loved ones, some ask for inspirational one-liners and I have even had people who ask for anything positive that they can wake up to. I even write poems for people who are ready to wait for a little longer. As people wait to know what I have in store for them, I do some quick wordplay in my mind so that none of them returns home disappointed.”

Drishti has a degree in psychology and believes that it has helped her to a great extent in understanding others, putting herself in their shoes, and customise poetry for them. “Many people approach me asking for messages for themselves. They say they don’t know what they want and ask me to type out anything that would cheer them up. I type out letters knowing very well how a single mistake of mine can ruin the entire day for someone else. And that’s the challenge which keeps writers like us going,” she says.

While the general perception goes that street performances are often done for voluntary donations from people, Drishti doesn’t charge anything for her work. For now, she is simply busy curating thoughts for those looking for “just the right words” to express their souls.

