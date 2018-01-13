This weekend is filled with happiness, family bonding, celebrations, and lots of food as we celebrate Lohri today, followed by Makar Sankranti tomorrow.

Lohri officially marks the end of winter and the start of harvest season. Being the first festival of the year, it rightly kicks in the festive vibe. Now I am sure, all of you are looking forward to tonight’s bonfire as you wave goodbye to the chilliest night and waiting to hog the scrumptious til-based food, but how about trying out new dishes this festive weekend?

Check out these three recipes that will make your weekend tastier!

1. Sesame Potato by Chef Choong Chew Loon

(Photo Source: Royal China)

Ingredients

2 – Potatoes (peeled and slid into a triangle shape)

4-5 tbsp – Cornflour

To taste – Salt

1 tbsp – Red chilli powder

1-1/2 tbsp -Tomato ketchup

2 – Cloves and garlic (minced)

4 tbsp – Cooking oil

Method

* To start preparing it, combine potato fingers, corn flour, red chilli powder, tomato ketchup, garlic and salt in a mixing bowl. Mix it well.

* Deep fry potato fingers until golden brown in a deep fry pan. Once all potato triangles have done, keep them aside.

* Heat 1/2 tablespoon oil in another pan. Add garlic paste, sauté for few seconds on high flame.

* Add red chilli sauce, tomato ketchup, vinegar, soy sauce, mix it well. Add fried potatoes and toss it well.

* Sprinkle toasted sesame seeds and garnish with green chilli and spring onion. Serve hot.

Serve Sesame Potato along with Cantonese Style Vegetarian Chowmein for a weekend night dinner.

2. Sarson da Saag by Mother India, Connaught Place

(Photo Source: Mother India)

Ingredients

1 kg – Sarson saag (mustard green – finely chopped)

¼ kg – Spinach (finely chopped)

1 cup – Water

2 – Red chillies

4 – Garlic cloves (minced)

2 – Ginger (minced)

2 tbsp – Gram flour

1 tbsp – Butter

2 – Green chillies (minced)

4 tbsp – Ghee

To taste – Salt

Method

* Pour water into a pan. Add sarson and spinach. Boil until cooked.

* Drain the extra water.

* Mash the vegetables and keep aside.

* Pour about four tablespoons of ghee into a pan and melt.

* Add the spices – green chillies, garlic, ginger and broken red chillies. Sauté until browned.

* Add gram flour to a little water and form a paste. Combine this with the mixture you have made and cook for about half an hour.

* Add one tablespoon of butter on top.

Serve hot with makke di roti — it makes an irresistible combination for Lohri!

3. Til Gur Roti by Chef Vijay Sethi

(Photo Source: Punjab grill)

Ingredients

8 cup – Whole wheat flour

1/4 cup – Jaggery

2 1/2 cup – Water

4 tbsp – Ghee

1 tbsp – White sesame seeds

Method

* Heat ghee in a pan, add sesame seeds to lightly toast them. Leave aside to cool.

* Add jaggery to water and mix well until it dissolves.

* Sieve flour, add toasted white sesame. Slowly add jaggery-water to make a smooth dough.

* Leave the dough to rest for 50-60 minutes.

* Make small dough balls of 80 grams each and roll it with a rolling pin to make a slightly thick roti.

* Heat the griddle to medium flame. Place til-gur roti and cook both sides. If required, baste with ghee closer to the end of cooking to make it crisp.

Serve hot — plain or with a pickle.

Happy Lohri, everybody!

H/T: Indian Express