Ahead Of The Lok Sabha Elections, Muslim Women’s Rights Body Demands Removal Of Triple Talaq Bill

The Muslim Mahila Samvidhan Hak Parishad, a Muslim women’s rights body, has demanded the removal of the present form of the Triple Talaq Bill in its manifesto, as the Lok Sabha elections approach. They want the bill to be sent to the Law Commission for review.

“There is a need to strengthen laws by bringing Muslim women under its purview, instead of making special laws for them,” said Razia Patel, one of the convenors of the Parishad. “We appeal to all (the people) to assess these parties based on their genuine support and intent to take these demands towards actions and accordingly decide to vote for them.”

Working for the empowerment of Muslim women, the Parishad in its manifesto has demanded the inclusion of practices like polygamy, halala and female circumcision under broader gender justice law. The manifesto also points out the delay in justice to Muslim women and outlined the need for installing quick courts.

“There is a need to implement Justice Sachhar and Rangnath Mishra Committee recommendations to improve the participation of the Muslim community in education, employment and other areas. The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019, which has been passed by the Lok Sabha and seeks to provide Indian citizenship to non-Muslims from Bangladesh, Pakistan, and Afghanistan, should also be repealed,” Patel said.

H/T: The Indian Express