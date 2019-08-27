Ahead Of The Jaipur Expressions’ Workshop With IWB, Baatein’s Creative Head Parnika On Reviving The Magic Of Hindi

शायरा हूँ, शायरी हूँ

किरदार हूँ, कहानी हूँ।

Parnika’s Instagram bio; words that are a fitting description of her nature, her persona.



There are people who write beautifully, and there are those who perform beautifully – this Hindi Literature graduate’s recitals, take my word, are as soulful as her writings.

The other day you read our conversation with Baatein’s founder Chhaya Dabas; and today we have you meeting with Baatein’s creative head Parnika Bhardwaj, who’ll shed a deeper light on the various aspects of ‘Expression’, and also share with you her insightful perspective on our relationship with Hindi, and that with English.

Parnika uses both Hindi and English as a medium to express herself, and believes that in no way do either of the languages dominate or overpower each other. Talking about her choice of graduation subject, she shared, “My decision to study Hindi Literature was questioned and made fun of by a lot of people in my circle, but the idea wasn’t to impress anyone – rather, just to learn. I believe that we aren’t liable to discriminate among languages.”

More excerpts below:

From the time you joined ‘Baatein’ until now, what changes have you observed in your understanding and ways of self-expression? And how has this experience facilitated your relationship with words?

I have been a very vocal person since I was a child. Every person goes through different phases in life. When I joined Baatein, I was in a phase where I had re-started writing and wanted to explore, learn and grow. As a writer and a poet, Baatein has given me all the liberty to explore my abilities and do what I wanted to do. Chhaya, as a friend and a mentor has always guided me and supported me through everything I set my eyes on. We have taken risks, failed in executing a few plans, been through the highs and lows but the two things that have been constant is – growth and support.

It is difficult to function with scattered thoughts and ideas. At Baatein, I have learned to gather and sort them before working on them, not just in terms of work but my thoughts too. There has been a major change in my perspective towards things.

Give us a little peek into your journey of finding your expression in Hindi. And also share your thoughts on getting the language to reclaim its space in our lives.

Hindi, as a medium of expression, isn’t looked up to very often. The kind of social scenario we are a part of today often nudges people to choose a language that defines their class. For them, Hindi doesn’t qualify to be that language. My decision to study Hindi Literature was questioned and made fun of by a lot of people in my circle, but the idea wasn’t to impress anyone – rather, just to learn. I believe that we aren’t liable to discriminate among languages; I started speaking Hindi and English almost at the same time.

I was eight when I wrote my first poem and though I don’t remember much about it, It was about Ma and was written in Hindi. After that, I started writing about friendships, love and people, in Hindi. With no intent to demean any language, I didn’t even realise but I switched to the English language. It went on for a while before I was in a phase where I gave up on writing. I thought writing wasn’t helping me in any way, but honestly, it was the only thing keeping me sane. So, after almost two and a half years, I picked up the pen to vent my heart out and it felt like all the burden was shifted on to that little diary, while I could finally breathe.

Writing to you, is?

The idea behind writing is to express, not impress. Hence, I personally believe, all the flowery terms do not help you. Your expression of your thoughts is supposed to be raw, pure and imperfect. No language or choice of words can help you attain peace if one writes for someone to read rather than themselves.

Some reads and authors you’d recommend to help pave way for the language to reach its natives and vice versa?

I have grown up reading stories by writers like Premchand, Ruskin Bond, Mahadevi Verma, and books like Panchatantra and Champak. What I believe in, is the fact that one’s story (fiction or non-fiction) can only affect you on the basis of your interpretation. You cannot explore about the writer’s idea unless you have a broad imagination with flexible perceptions.

Hence to recommend a book/writer will be unfair as there is a lot to read, understand, and explore.

Free expression is a phrase that if not being used in the context of rights, will make us think of a child. Your thoughts on the dynamics of adulthood that affect our ability to express freely and fearlessly?

We are already well aware of the ‘dynamics of adulthood’. As a child, we are groomed for a life that may or may not have certain kinds of limitations or restrictions. Hence, boundaries are built and fear is instilled. If you notice a child is fearless – the acts of laughing after getting hurt or crying for attention seem stupid if performed by an adult. Our fears tend to control us in a dominating manner. We tend to build walls and draw lines while giving the benefit of doubt to things that may or may not happen.

How would you suggest must it be retained/ relearned?

The best way to retain your ability to express freely is learning to unlearn. Our notions of expression and acceptance are too rigid to work on. We need to be a little flexible not just with people but with ourselves too. I believe that we can’t overcome our fears until we actually face them. As we grow, we tend to avoid a lot of things, including ourselves. We just need to be gentle and cooperative with ourselves to express freely.

And lastly, some quick questions! Answer with ‘Your Expression of ____’ for the following:

Kindness: Reminding myself and people that they are loved and it’s okay to not be okay. Anger: Generally I express my anger by telling people that I am angry and then not talking to them until I am calm. Feeling too much / overwhelmed: I write letters, mostly. To myself or to people who made me feel that way. Self-love: Does treating myself with coffee/ice cream/good food count? (sure does!) Disagreement: For me, it is very important to understand the other person’s psychology. I tend to understand their perspective which is followed by me explaining the reason of disagreement

She added, “While major part of expression includes writing and talking – intensity and form varies.”

Scroll down for the WORKSHOP DETAILS:

The 2-day workshop will be exploring different art forms for self-expression through direct, group engagement and immersive activities to nurture raw expression into a more nuanced exhibition of one’s literary pursuits.

Workshop Structure:

DAY 1 – Emotions and Expression

11:00 AM – 2:00 PM

What is an expression?

Understanding Navras

What do you mean by it?

Is it a general/ universal/ subjective/ personal term?

Various forms of expression

Can expression take any form

Let’s explore our expressions today

Lunch Break

2:30 PM – 5:00 PM

Overcoming the Barrier of ‘Self’ in self-expression

Creative process of transforming your expression into a story (Part – I)

DAY 2 – Theatre, Poetry and Storytelling

11:00 AM – 2:00 PM

Exploring different ways of expression

Act it out

Rewrite a story

Writing a story together

Being a storyteller in various ways

Lunch Break

2:30 PM – 5:00 PM

Creative process of transforming your expression into a story (Part – II)

When your story becomes a part of a cultural/ideological/social movement

Dates: 7th & 8th September

Timings: 11 to 5 PM`

Venue: Olive Restaurant, Opposite OTH_OnTheHouse, Ramesh Marg, C-scheme, Jaipur

To register, CLICK HERE.