Ahead of “Manikarnika’s” Release, Let’s Look Back At Sohrab Modi’s “Jhansi Ki Rani”

Kangana Ranaut’s film Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi is all set to release on 25th this month and we can barely contain our excitement. Jhansi Ki Rani is one of those characters from Indian history that the nation remains infatuated with to date. The character caught the fancy of filmmaker Sohrab Modi and culminated into a large scale film almost 66 years ago. With the speculations about Kangana’s film sending us all in a dizzy, how about we take a look back at Sohrab’s film?

It was Lakshmibai’s fortitude that initially caught Modi’s fancy. “A lone woman in her twenties… who stands up before the British and says, I won’t give up my Jhansi. Wah wah, what a character,” Modi had said.

Sohrab’s Jhansi Ki Rani, the first Indian film to be shot in technicolor , however,turned out to be as tough as the queen of Jhansi herself. Made in Hindi and English with a partly international crew and state-of-the-art technology, the film cost the filmmaker a mammoth amount of money and could not fetch any profits after it was released.

“In those days, it cost something like a crore. Even if everybody in India had seen the film, it would not have made its money back,” Mehelli Modi, Sohrab’s son, said in a recent interaction with Scroll.

The three-strip technology involved in Technicolor was one of the reasons behind the high production costs of the film. “Films such as Gone with the Wind and A Matter of Life and Death had been made with this technology,” says Mehelli Modi.

Indian labs were inept to meet the requirements of Technicolor at the time, and thus Modi had to relocate himself for a stretch of weeks in London in 1952 to complete the film, which was also released in 1956 in English as The Tiger and the Flame.

An information booklet about Rani of Jhansi, which is in Mehelli Modi’s possession, reads, “It was not an easy job, cutting the two versions for two different hemispheres, each with a different audience-appeal. The sound was re-recorded and mixed across twelve channels.”

The pre-production of the film which began in 1947 (the production finally commenced in January 1951) involved years of arduous research and preparations. “Thousands of photographs were taken and thousands of notes made. In addition, sixty-seven works of famous historians were consulted,” says the booklet.

While Modi shot nearly 5,000 feet of the footage in black and white initially, he quickly changed his mind “looking to the multitudes of coloured costumes, the pageantry and splendour of the era in which the valiant Rani lived.” He thus decided to switch to Technicolor.

Thus the new equipment started arriving and no expense was spared. “On the set stood the massive Fort of Jhansi on a granite rock, with each bastion raised to dizzy heights, correct to the original scale,” the booklet reads.

Lead actress Mehtab, who also happened to be Sohrab’s wife, was made to work as hard as anybody else. “With riding, shooting, sword practice and slimming down exercises, Mehtab virtually led a camp life for two years, before she considered herself thoroughly groomed and ready to face the Technicolor cameras.”

While the film failed at the box office, its technical qualities eclipsed it all. Sadly today, the movie doesn’t exist in its original form. “There is currently no known print of the film in its untruncated Technicolor version. The original colour negative has been lost,” shares Mehelli Modi.

