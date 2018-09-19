Ahead Of India-Pakistan Match, Sania Mirza Logs Off Social Media To Avoid Trolls

When Sania Mirza married Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik in 2010, she must have prepared herself for a barrage of opinions that would inevitably come her way. But she may not have realised how social media would exacerbate this problem.

She knows that now. Online trolls are one the worst things to happen to humanity and they especially love preying on women. Sania is no stranger to them, having been trolled for marrying a Pakistani man several times, regardless of the occasion.

Today, India and Pakistan clash in a highly anticipated cricket match in Dubai for the Asia Cup. And Sania has something to say.

Sania Mirza on Twitter Soo less than 24hrs to go for this match,safe to sign out of social media for a few days since the amount of nonsense thts gonna b said here can make a ‘regular’ person sick ,let alone a pregnant one🙄Later guys!Knock yourselves out!BUT remember-ITS ONLY A CRICKET MATCH! Toodles!

Sania and Shoaib, who is one the best players in the Pakistan team, are expecting their first child, so it’s understandable why Sania doesn’t want to deal with the trash talk that will invariably come her way if she decides to look at her Twitter, even if she’s otherwise game to engage with certain trolls. She has always been caught in the middle of the ridiculous show of support that cricket fans like to do by hurling the worst insults at the rival country. And people anyway like blaming the woman for anything that her partner does. So, whatever the result of the match, this would be a no-win situation for Sania.

Staying off social media is certainly the best course of action here, but perhaps it’s time for some of us to really reevaluate our lives if women are logging off to avoid looking at what we have to say about a mere game.

