Age No Bar For These 60-Plus Women Who Love To Travel The World

If you think you’re growing older and you haven’t travelled enough, the responsibilities are taking over your plans, and if the fear of losing chances to explore the world is troubling you, these women will completely take that fear out of you.

Meet 62-year-old Chennai-based Geetha, who in 2016 went to Goa along with her three college friends. Sharing her experience, she told The News Minute, “I had always wanted to dance. We went to the beach, had a couple of drinks and danced. And I always wanted to swim too! So, in the resort, I wore a swimsuit, and we swam in the pool there. Because I was with my friends and they did too, I felt comfortable enough to do it.”

Isn’t this so heartwarming? Geetha has also travelled to the UK with her friends and is planning an upcoming trip to Mathura, Agra, and Sariska Tiger Reserve. “I feel like I am back in college, that I am 22 again,” she shared.

The 60s just seems like any other number when we read such inspiring stories. Another traveller in the list is Bengaluru-based Pushpa Jacob. The 67-year-old has been to the US, the UK, China, Laos, Cambodia, Vietnam, New Zealand, Tahiti, and several European countries, apart from touring places in India itself. She recently returned from a trip to Kenya.

“The traveling bug bit me when my husband and I were in the Middle East till 1997. Both of us would travel back then,” she reminisces. And though he passed away in 2002, Pushpa does not prefer a life of domesticity alone. “I am blessed with very supportive family and friends. In fact, they are surprised whenever I am in the city. They ask me if I am here for a week or a month, and where I am planning to go next,” Pushpa shared.

Travelling the world and fulfilling her dreams began for Pushpa over a decade ago. She had always wanted to go to Israel. And since Pushpa took that trip, there has been no looking back. She prefers traveling in groups or with her friends. She shared that so far her best trip has been to Japan. Pushpa’s son is settled there, but that is not the reason for her love for the country. It is Japan’s rejuvenating and calming effect on her. “I love having their rice wine,” she said.

She cycled 10 kilometres after 40 years when she was in Okinawa, visiting her son. “I also did paragliding about four years ago in Japan all by myself. My son was busy, I just booked a session… My trainer did not know English; he was gliding along with me, but I did it! I was quite proud of myself too,” Pushpa shared.

Not only cycling, but Pushpa has tried more adventures in her trips. She undertook a trek to ‘Tiger’s Nest’ or Paro Taktsang, a sacred Buddhist site in Bhutan.

Pushpa in paragliding gear

She recalled, “I thought I would die on that mountain. I felt so out of breath! I could not walk over five steps before needing to stop. I thought my poor son would have to come here and take my body… I know, very dramatic!” she shared as she added, “But Susan, who’s 10 years older to me, was completely fine! I was just holding on to her.”

Susan, Pushpa’s friend, is an impressive globetrotter at 78. She travelled initially with her husband, an army man, after he retired in 1988. “We would do one trip within India every year and one trip abroad every alternate year,” she shared. Her passion for travel continued after he passed away in 2004.

Susan in Armenia

Susan is thankful that she remains in good health, which allows her to continue traveling extensively. One of the advantages of traveling as a senior, she says, is that you no longer want to give in to peer pressure. “You do what you can and without shame. When we went to Bhutan, only Pushpa and I did the Tiger’s Nest trek. Though I am a walker, I would usually pass on treks. You learn to gauge yourself better with age,” she said.

Susan also notes that being a senior does not mean that you don’t have a sense of adventure – though your idea of adventure may change. “Some people like history and art, others like being close to nature… some like trekking, and some like adventure sports,” she explains. “For me, every trip is an adventure in itself. On our Armenia and Russia tour, from which we returned this April, going to Russia’s picture-perfect churches and climbing uphill to see the monasteries in Armenia were both different kinds of adventures in themselves,” shared Susan.

Many times Susan’s travel companion is her daughter who is based in Delhi. It’s what Susan prefers too. “With family, you can laze, relax or take the trip at your own pace. There isn’t a schedule. Sometimes my daughter and I just find a café and sit there having coffee,” Susan shared.

H/T: The News Minute