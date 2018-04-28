Age Is Not The Limit For These 50-Plus Fitness Freaks From Chandigarh

Fitness is an imperative part of these Chandigarh women, who are all above the age of 50. Crunches, pilates, weights, planks are the daily ingredients of a healthy life for the fitness freaks. A city known for its Punjabi culture is now also known for women changing their lifestyles with healthy habits.

From a 52-year-old mother to an 82-year-old granny, this article covers women of all ages living their life with grit, passion, and motivation. And, in return, they are becoming inspirational sources for millions of other people out there.

Working as a head librarian at Dev Samaj College, regularly exercising and going to the gym is a way of life for 58-year-old Jaspal Kaur Bhatia who has been hitting the gym for two decades. “People say weight increases with age. I don’t believe this. Our fitness is in our hands. I want to stay active, so I stay active. Regular exercising helps me relax my mind.”

58-year-old Jaspal Kaur Bhatia (left) and 54-year-old Renu Bains (right)

For 56-year-old Opinder Kaur Sekhon, exercising is a way to set a good example of a healthy lifestyle for her children. Kaur, who has been going to the gym for 10 years, said, “I believe parents need to be role models if we are obese and lazy, why will our kids want to lead healthy lives.” Another active member of the fit lifestyle, 54-year-old Renu Bains admits living a more disciplined life. She said, “Regular gymming has made me disciplined when it comes to our diet as well.“



Source: Hindustan Times 56-year-old Opinder Kaur SekhonSource: Hindustan Times

A happy 52-year-old Parveen Kaur shared, “I started as I wanted to lose weight. I have already lost 4 kg and am happy with my progress.”



Source: Hindustan Times 52-year-old Parveen KaurSource: Hindustan Times

Breaking the myth glasses of age being a deterrent, 82-year-old Harvinder Virk is setting a brilliant example by going to the gym for six months. She said, “I am enjoying gymming so much! I finish all the household chores as soon as I can, and rush to the gym.”

60-year-old Anu Kohli has been regular at the gym since the early 2000s and is a staunch follower of yoga. “I was a regular at the gym in the early 2000s and have been doing yoga on my own for many, many years. Keeping myself healthy was a very conscious decision.”

60 years olds Anu Kohli (left) and Meena Opal (right)

The increasing interest of older women in fitness is spreading like wildfire. Chandigarh Golf Club gym trainer Naveen Kala testified to this trend, saying, “It seems women have finally understood that more exercise means fewer pains. That is why we now see more women above 50 coming in and gymming with a lot of discipline.”

According to Tejinder Dhaliwal, partner-owner at Ozi Gym and Spa, gyms are no longer the place where only guys go to bulk up. “Five years back, only guys came to the gym to make muscles. This has changed. From a 75:25 male-female ratio five years ago, it is 60:40 now.” He added, “Age is no longer a factor, it all depends on how an individual views fitness.”

H/T: Hindustan Times