After Years Of Being Called An Illegal Immigrant, Assam’s Samiran Nessa Declared A Legal Citizen

After years of being suspected as an illegal immigrant, Samiran Nessa was, at last, declared an Indian citizen on August 17th. She had been living in the women’s detention camp for illegal foreigners in Kokrajhar and after the declaration, she returned to her home in Assam’s Goalpara district as an Indian citizen.



She was an illiterate and unmarried woman and earned money by washing dishes at roadside eateries. She was declared an illegal foreigner by a Foreigners Tribunal of Goalpara in July last year after she was marked as a Doubtful or D-voter in 2005.

It was on April 9th when she was detained by policemen after she left home for work at a tea-stall in nearby Mornoi.

“A medical check-up was done. Then, I was sent to police in Goalpara town for taking my finger-impression and photograph and then sent off to the detention camp in Kokrajhar,” she said. “I was numb with fear and do not remember much – but by 7 pm I was inside the camp and went to sleep.”

“It is a camp for women – I have met both Muslims and Hindus. In my ward, there were over 40 women. Food, water, mosquito net were provided and a doctor comes when someone falls ill,” she added. “There is nothing to do – we cannot do any work. We used to get up in the morning, have tea and then sit and kill time. At 10 am, we got food and again till 4 pm, we just had to talk to each other and pass time. At 4 pm, we got our final meal of the day. The door of our room would open at 7 am and up to 5 pm, we could go out into the designated space for women. There was one TV also.”

Four days after she was detained, her younger brother, Altaf Hussain (24), a laborer, visited her in the camp. “I went to Kokrajhar by bus – took around 5-6 hours. We spoke for 15 minutes. Both of us broke down. We were scared,” said Hussain.

It was when the Gauhati High Court, in response to a writ petition filed on her behalf, ordered in May 2018 that they were “of the view that it would be in the interest of justice if one more opportunity is granted to the petitioner to contest the reference on merit”. A 60-day window for the conclusion of the retrial was given.

Nessa’s Indian citizenship was proven by her advocate Abdul Latif Ahmed via documents like Mowamari village’s voters’ list of 1966 and 1970 which had her father’s and grandmother’s names and her name was mentioned in the voter’s list from 1989 to 1997 in Uzirer Char village.

After her family lost their homes due to riverbank erosion, they migrated a lot. “In 2003, the family had shifted from a village called Uzirer Char to Monakosa in Goalpara district where Nessa’s name was enrolled in the voters’ list but marked as D,” said Ahmed.

Her mother Shukjan and one of her brothers Usuf Ali were also marked Doubtful in 2005. “Shukjan is herself in the voters’ list of 1970. Her case is going on in the tribunal. Usuf’s case followed a similar trajectory like Samiran’s and his re-trial is also going on at FT,” Ahmed said.

“When I was coming out, the women said they were happy for me. They asked me to pray for them,” said Nessa.

