After Winning Bronze In Asian Games, Heena Sidhu Shares How She Counters Stress With Laughter

In the ongoing Asian Games 2018, Heena Sidhu’s performance was pretty commendable as she rose from the seventh position in the early stage of the 10 m women’s air pistol final, and won the bronze medal.

On the other hand, 16-year-old Manu Bhaker finished fifth. Before the Asian Games, during the selections, while Sidhu was picked for only one event, Bhaker competed in 10m pistol, 25m pistol, and mixed team event. Though the 28-year-old believes that she should have been in the mixed team she harbors no hard feeling for her junior whom she approached as soon as the final ended.

“I felt that I have to go out there and clarify to her that it is nothing personal. I told I have nothing against her in my mind, there was a time I was also like you, trying to make a mark for myself. You are doing well, don’t have anything against me. So she said ‘yeah I don’t’ so it was good,” Sidhu said.

“I am way older to her. If I feel that so-and-so is saying that I should have gone there and Manu shouldn’t have, it means a different thing. It means that it is not personal. Everyone is trying to get what they deserve, it is not personal. But for a young child, it can feel personal, that she is trying to target me, I am a young one and the seniors are bullies. But at the end of it, everyone is fighting for nothing less than what is the best for them right?” Sidhu added.

For the former world no. 1’s husband and coach, Ronak Pandit ‘performing well from the very first shot’ is the perfect strategy. He accepts that it doesn’t always work and one may land in a “do or die situation.” “In those moments you can buckle under pressure, but these are like the 25 shots of my life and you need to be able to turn things around. Fortunately we have been able to click at the right moments, but unfortunately why the Plan A is not working is something we will have to look at. Ideally, we don’t want to face with that situation,” Ronak said.

And in such situations, Sidhi finds laughter as the best medicine to cure any stressful situation. She said that it relaxes her and this time it Comicstaan, the comedy reality TV series, that served as a stress buster for her. “We try to counter stress with laughter; it releases all the nice hormones in your body. But I am not saying that because I was laughing so I was normal, I was just trying to fight through the stress. It’s some strategies we use, laugh, try to look bigger, talk like you are confident even if you are not,” she said.

“After the qualification, we had to do a short debrief where we could have done better at the start of the qualification and then revising and remembering all that we need to do in the final. In the two hours break, we did about 15 minutes of debriefing and then we just put on stand-up comedy for one hour. This whole week we have been watching it daily. Sometimes you don’t need to learn anything, all that you need to do is unclutter your mind,” Pandit said.

“This is the first time in my 12 years that I said something against the selection, and I know I was right given the scores… I felt like I deserved something and I didn’t get it. I usually forget, I am good at forgetting these things but this time, it did play in my mind. I have played a lot of matches this year, somewhere I feel that exhaustion also. So it was a mix of everything, many emotions,” Sidhu said. “With all this watching comedy, we have been doing it every day to counter that also.”

