Friday, August 17 2018, 04:28:20
After Village Rockstars, Rima Das’ Bulbul Can Sing To Premiere At Toronto Film Festival
- IWB Post
- August 16, 2018
After Rima Das’ film Village Rockstars premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival in 2017 in the Discovery section, the National Film Award-winning director’s Assamese Bulbul Can Sing will be premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival 2018.
Her film Village Rockstars won four National Film Awards: Best Feature Film, Best Child Artist, Best Location Sound Recording and Best Editing. Bulbul Can Sing is a “visceral coming-of-age drama about a teenage girl, Bulbul, living in a village in Assam, fighting her way through love and loss as she figures out who she really is”.
“It’s a huge honour to return to TIFF after Village Rockstars… It’s like homecoming for me,” Das said.
H/T: Scroll
Was this article empowering?
- 0
- 0