After Village Rockstars, Rima Das’ Bulbul Can Sing To Premiere At Toronto Film Festival

After Rima Das’ film Village Rockstars premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival in 2017 in the Discovery section, the National Film Award-winning director’s Assamese Bulbul Can Sing will be premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival 2018.

Her film Village Rockstars won four National Film Awards: Best Feature Film, Best Child Artist, Best Location Sound Recording and Best Editing. Bulbul Can Sing is a “visceral coming-of-age drama about a teenage girl, Bulbul, living in a village in Assam, fighting her way through love and loss as she figures out who she really is”.

“It’s a huge honour to return to TIFF after Village Rockstars… It’s like homecoming for me,” Das said.

H/T: Scroll