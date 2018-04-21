After Twitter Outrage, Amazon India Deletes Endorsement Tweet By Swara Bhasker

The horrific rape cases in Unnao and Kathua awoke the entire nation with an alarm saying, “enough is enough”. There was a massive outrage online and offline and the outrage was joined by Bollywood celebrities as well. Swara Bhasker, along with other celebrities, was seen holding a placard demanding justice for the child.

This outrage by the industry was not well received by Twitterati as they thought Bollywood’s outrage is selective and the campaign against Kathua rape case, targeted a particular religion by highlighting “gangraped in ‘Devi’-sthan.”

The anger increased when Amazon India signed up Swara for their new campaign. Swara replied to Amazon India’s promotional tweet with her experience which was retweeted by the brand.

Several people on Twitter, who think Swara shamed the entire Hindu religion, slammed the brand for picking the actress for promotion. The users vehemently demanded Bhasker be removed from the campaign and also threatened to boycott the brand if their demands were not met. #BoycottAmazon was one of the top trends in the country yesterday.

हम भारत के लोग on Twitter Hey @amazonIN, I am one of your Prime customer, with at least 5 purchases every month. I am shocked that your are using enemies of my civilisation like Swara for promotion. I will have to boycott you.

Shome on Twitter BoycottAmazon time to down rate @amazonIN in play store. Unacceptable, that they are using @ReallySwara for thier promotion, she promotes hypocrisy. Find someone better.

Dr Monika Langeh on Twitter Dissociate with @ReallySwara , today it’s request. Don’t let us to convert request into threat by tomorrow. #BoycottAmazon @amazonIN

The outrage was joined by activist Shefali Vaidya with whom Swara recently had a spat. Shefali requested Hindus to boycott Bollywood movies of celebrities who stood against the accused of the rape cases holding placards. To which Swara had replied calling Vaidya a Rape Apologist.

Shefali tweeted:

Shefali Vaidya on Twitter I don’t have an @amazonIN app installed, but I refuse to buy anything from Amazon till it stops associating with activist-for-hire @ReallySwara, who insulted my country and my temples! #BoycottAmazon

Seeing the sustained tweets by Indian customers, Amazon India deleted the tweet featuring the actor’s endorsement. It still isn’t clear though whether the e-commerce company has chosen to end its association with her.