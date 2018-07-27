After Traffickers, Not Victims: Maneka Gandhi On Lok Sabha Passing Anti-Trafficking Bill

On Thursday, Lok Sabha passed the anti-trafficking bill that aims to prevent human trafficking, especially of women and children, provide rehabilitation to the victims, and prosecute offenders of trafficking.

The prevention, protection, and rehabilitation bill was passed after a reassurance by Women and Child Development Minister Maneka Gandhi of tackling the gap pointed out by the opposition. It was Ms Gandhi who had introduced the proposed law in the house.

The bill creates a dedicated institutional mechanism for the prevention, protection, investigation and rehabilitation steps related to trafficking. In response to the concerns of the members, Ms Gandhi said that the bill was “victim-centric” and takes a compassionate view of those who become victims of the sex trade.

“We are after traffickers and not the victims,” she assured, as reported by NDTV.

She said that begging has been included as an aggravated crime as it involves an extreme form of violence. Referring to the recently reported alleged rape of minor girls at a government-run shelter home in Muzaffarpur district of Bihar, the Minister said that the bill outlines punishment to the in-charge of such homes if they do not fulfill their responsibilities.

Describing the bill as “gender neutral”, she said that extensive consultations had been done before finalising it and the concerns of the members will be addressed when the rules are drafted for its implementation. She also said that the suggestions by Congress member Shashi Tharoor, who had demanded sending the bill to the parliamentary standing committee, will be taken into consideration.

Gandhi, agreeing with the demand that sex workers should not be harassed if they are in the profession voluntarily, said that there was no question of harassing them.

The Minister said that the government had taken steps to prevent trafficking, including advertisements in railways that carry a helpline number. She said that efforts were also being made to strengthen forensics centres as it will lead to faster justice.

“Human trafficking is a borderless crime. Special crimes need special attention. How can we stay silent when women and children are sold like goods. Let us make this bill a reality today to protect and provide for the millions of victims who have suffered silently for years,” she said.

“We are accountable to all the affected, especially the most vulnerable ones — women and children. Today, we have a chance to deliver to them a law which guarantees their rights and ensures that the perpetrators of crime are brought to book,” she added.

The Anti-Trafficking Bill provides for the establishment of a National Anti-Trafficking Bureau to investigate cases and it also provides that every state government will appoint a State Nodal Officer, who will be responsible for follow-up action, as per the instructions of the State Anti-Trafficking Committee.