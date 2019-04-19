After Starting Her Career In Cricket As A Boy, Tamanna Nigam Didn’t Let Patriarchy Snatch Her Dream Away

Growing up in a patriarchal society, I had always found a dearth of real-life stories of women standing up to gender stereotypes and fighting for their dreams. But as time goes by, more and more women are breaking the barriers of society to ensure that nobody dares to snatch away their freedom and one such inspiring individual is 23-year-old Tamanna Nigam, the batting all-rounder from Bhopal.

From starting off her professional career as a boy to braving the bitter comments of people, young Tamanna didn’t let any hurdle disrupt her path to success. In a recent interview with SheThePeople.tv, she talked about her childhood, playing cricket, and the beginning of her professional journey. Excerpts:

On her childhood and learning to play cricket.

“I am a single girl child in my family, but my father has never differentiated between a girl and a boy. He has always pampered me with everything that I have ever wanted, has always treated me like his son. So, I started playing with the boys in my society but they never really asked me to bat. They always asked me to field at the most because they thought; because I am a girl I may not be capable enough of playing with them. But I always made sure I give my best as a fielder because then they had to let me play because I fielded so well for them, they had no choice!

I do not even remember how much I have lied to play at numerous places! Today, when I recall those moments, it all makes me laugh. Every time I walk out with my mom, I literally show her the places and say ‘look, this is where I used to come and play when I lied’. My mom scolds me so much! I used to leave my home at 7 in the morning and return at 7 in the evening that is how much I used to play. I have never played with dolls! I always used to break them and throw them away when I used to get them. It was the bat and the ball I always craved for! I wanted better of it all and more of it always! There was no getting tired of them, they fascinate me since forever.”

On the beginning of her professional journey

“I was 8 when I thought of playing cricket professionally. Actually, there was a guy named Harsh in my society so he always used to tease me that how can you even play and what you even know about cricket, you are a girl you cannot play. So he used to go to a cricket academy, so even I forced my dad to enroll me there anyhow because I wanted to play.

In that academy, no one knew that I was a girl. Everyone thought I was a boy because I had kept my hair short and even used to behave that way. Only my coach knew I was a girl and no one else. Even I never told anyone because then the same would happen, no one would have let me bat or bowl, they would have always asked me to field. I kept my name Rohit. The name is inspired by the movie “Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai”. I used to bat well so they took me in the team but none of them knew that I was a girl. So I can say that I began my professional career as a boy!”

On her family’s reaction

“My dad has always loved cricket. Even he did not really get a chance to play; in the society where they lived there was a group who never really included him in the team and I have a similar experience. He has always been a cricket fanatic. Our economic condition was not really good; we did not have enough money to purchase nets so my dad used to construct the net through mosquito nets and made me practice there. He used to bowl to me there, so that when I hit he does not have to run much to collect the ball.

He had to run and collect the ball himself but he still asked me to hit even harder, play more shots and keep hitting! It was my dad who instilled the love and obsession for cricket within me, so full credits to him!”

On the difference in attitude towards women playing cricket from the time she started

“When I started playing, the society could not accept a girl playing! Many people used to come to my dad and tell him why was he letting me play cricket, she is just wasting her time and even I was good at studies so my dad used to get calls from my school telling that she is good at her studies so why are you letting her play, it may shift her focus!

That time people could not accept a girl playing, but today when I am playing at the professional level and playing well and even getting some recognition in Bhopal, people now think that this girl is doing what she has always wanted to do, she is living her dream! I am 23, and others whom I know who have played with me or are juniors, they are doing some jobs but even today when we meet at times they always say “Yaar, tu wohi karti hai jo tujhe karna tha” ( You are doing what you have always wanted to do) We are doing what everyone does, meaningless jobs. But you are truly doing what you have always wanted to do.

This social acceptance of people towards girls playing is the biggest difference that I have seen. Even the families from both my parent’s sides never accepted me playing cricket. Only my mom and dad have supported me throughout and have stood with me to make sure I pursue my dreams!”

On comparisons between men’s and women’s cricket impacting a player mentally

“The game of cricket is 70 percent mind game and 30 percent a game of skills! And that is why our minds need to be completely free while we are playing. People have a mindset that okay, there is this men’s game going on so let us watch that, what is even in the women’s game, why do we watch it! Like, even if there is a men’s district match the whole ground would be full, but even if there is a good women’s game, not many people turn up.

But now there is this stability that we have attained like it is okay for people to speak, let them speak. We are here to play and express ourselves so we are going to do that!”

On things still missing in women’s cricket

“The ICC Women’s world cup came as a drastic change for women’s cricket and having played the finals, had we won the finals it would have been even a bigger change. Reaching there in itself is a great thing but we also must talk about the lack of appreciation for women’s cricket compared to the men’s cricket. Movies must be made on women’s cricket and I believe the cricketers should only play their role in these movies! Movies on legends like Mithali Raj and Jhulan Goswami should be made. Today also, there are boys who know about women’s cricket but many girls who do not know that women also play cricket due to their lack of interest in the game and especially women’s cricket.

Also, coverage of women’s cricket must be increased; the men’s games are televised on several channels whereas women’s games are allotted just one channel so that must be changed. As mentioned earlier, media certainly plays a huge role in impacting the game and so its role has to be dispersed properly!”

H/T: SheThePeople.tv