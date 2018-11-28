After Spending 15 Years As A Scientist At NASA, Rupa Sridhar Chose To Make Her Dreams Her Priority

How many times have you refrained from doing what you love because it would upset the balance of your set life schedule? All of us, at some point of time, have been guilty of doing that but not Rupa Sridhar who, even after working at NASA for 17 years, decided to give her dreams the wings they so desperately needed.

An IT professional with 24 years of experience, she had worked in the US at NASA as a software scientist and enjoyed her work. But owing to some personal reasons, she had to come back to Bengaluru while she was at the peak of her career and started her own software company. “In spite of all this, I felt there was a tiny creative aspect hiding in a corner of my heart. Even in the US, I was a part of the theatre. There I took it up as a hobby,” she said.



As fate would have it, she came across director SD Arvind and ended up getting a role in his upcoming film Mataash. She plays the character of a modern mother in the film.



“We had an audition and I was selected for the role. We were also given a short workshop where we were taught the nuances of acting and before I knew it, we had completed the shoot of Mataash.” Rupa said. “Arvind stands out as a true professional. When I met him, I felt he is a brilliant combination of education and creativity and will surely go far ahead.”



When she faced the camera for the first time she felt “awkward the first few minutes, but Arvind made it look like a piece of cake.” “Soon, we were all comfortable in front of the camera,” she said.



As of now, Rupa is both ready for a second stint at NASA and prepared to face the camera again for any future film offers that come her way.

H/T: The Hindu