After She Supported Entry Of Women Of All Ages In Sabarimala Temple, Aparna Sivakaami’s House Attacked

Commenting on the ongoing restriction of women of all ages in the Sabarimala temple despite SC’s orders has caused many to speak up against the apparent violation of a legal order, and one such individual was Aparna Sivakaami, a teacher. She strongly supported the entry of women of all ages into the holy shrine in a post on Facebook, which resulted in an attack on her house by right-wingers in Kerala on Thursday after 2am.

“There’s no need for any doubt on who is behind this attack,” Aparna said. “It is clear that those who oppose my views on Sabarimala are behind this.” Her daughter, 13, has sustained injuries when the assailants were pelting stones at the house.



On Monday, she had booked the Kochi Press Club to hold a press meet for Reshma Nishanth, Shajila and Dhanya, who wished to enter Sabarimala. Protestors blocked the women from leaving the venue, forcing them to seek police help to leave the place.



“Climbing up the shrine is not my agenda,” Aparna explained, “but I will continue to support the women who wish to enter the shrine. I think the fact that I organized the press meet has irked those who oppose women’s entry into the shrine. But the attack hasn’t affected me.”

“After effect of the press meet. Big pieces of granite were found in the courtyard of my house. The windows of my house were smashed. The window glass pieces are scattered all over the room. We heard the sound of a bike starting. The vehicles of my neighbors which were parked in my courtyard were not attacked,” she wrote on Facebook.

H/T: The News Minute



