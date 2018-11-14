After Sexual Assault Allegations Against Him, Flipkart Group’s CEO Binny Bansal Resigns

After allegations of sexual assault against him, Binny Bansal, 37, head of Walmart Inc’s Indian venture Flipkart Group, has resigned from his post after an internal probe took place to investigate the allegations.

Bansal, in a letter to Flipkart employees, strongly denied the allegations, saying that the investigation, conducted by an independent law firm, found that there was no evidence that would support the claims.

“The allegations left me stunned,” said Bansal. “The investigation, however, did bring to light lapses in judgment, particularly a lack of transparency, related to how I responded to the situation.”

“While the investigation did not find evidence to corroborate the complainant’s assertions against Binny, it did reveal other lapses in judgment, particularly a lack of transparency, related to how Binny responded to the situation,” Walmart said. “Because of this, we have accepted his decision to resign.”

“In late July, between (the) time of announcement (of Walmart’s purchase of Flipkart) and closure, an allegation came to us. It was a claim of sexual assault against Binny,” a person familiar with the matter said.

The said allegation was made by a former associate and the incident took place some years ago. As of now, Kalyan Krishnamurthy, head of main Flipkart e-commerce operation, will be acting as the chief executive for other apparel websites like Myntra and Jabong, Walmart said.

H/T: Hindustan Times