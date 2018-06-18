After Several Rejections, A Kolkata Man’s Generosity Finally Ended HIV-Positive Cafe’s Space Hunt

An NGO offer provides shelter for HIV positive children, who are abandoned by their families. Their project Anandaghar works towards the betterment of children living with HIV. In the process, they were looking forward to opening a cafe called “Cafe Positive” in Kolkata that would provide employment and exposure to the teenagers.

However, not being provided space by owners came as a hindrance for them. The space owners of posh localities in Kolkata rejected after learning about the management team of the cafe. Their answers, according to the The Times of India, would be, “such business won’t run in this neighborhood.”

The NGO funding the café and trying to find a 750sqft space approached over a dozen owners in the past 7 months at locations like Golpark, Dover Lane, Lake Road, Hindustan Park, and Purna Das Road but didn’t receive a positive response. “We have been looking for a suitable space for the café since December and approached a number of house-owners directly and through brokers. The owners initially seemed excited at the concept, but the moment they learned that the shop will be managed and run solely by HIV-positive children, they backed out,” said Kallol Ghosh, founder of Anandaghar (shelter for abandoned HIV/AIDS-infected children).

The café project is part of an initiative to make a group self-sufficient. The NGO will give the initial funds and later hand over the management of the café to the 10 boys and girls, who would be running it.

Finally, after several rejections from all quarters, they finally found a space in Jodhpur Park. A kind man named Indrajyoti Dasgupta helped the children. An honorary member of the Rotary Club of Kolkata, he offered his space when he found out that the teenagers were unable to find an appropriate space despite a search for more than six months.

He said, “I was initially a bit hesitant to offer my garage space as it is much smaller than what they were looking for. But after learning that they had failed to manage any space for over six months, I told them to start their business from here. This can be the beginning from where they can spread their wings. I am happy to be a part of this noble initiative.”

According to the plan, food and beverages at the 750sqft ground-floor café will be served on disposable plates and there will be no sharp cutleries or glass items that can cause bleeding. “We are not looking for any exceptions or rebate and are ready to pay as per the existing market rate but even then not a single house-owner is ready,” lamented Ghosh.

The café is all set to start functioning from July 14. If you are a resident of Kolkata or will be visiting any time after the café’s inauguration, do visit them and savour the assortment of beverages and food they have planned.

H/T: The Times of India