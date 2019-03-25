After Seven Years Of Hardships, Gursharan Preet Kaur Returns To Wrestling And Wins Gold

Recently, 35-year-old Gursharan Preet Kaur made a comeback to wrestling after seven years and won a wrestling match in Panipat in the women’s 72 kg category. She defeated national champion Kiran 5-1 and was awarded Rs 10 lakh for winning the gold medal.

“Even if there was no money, I would have come,” Kaur said. “But I wanted to come to wrestle. I have missed the sport for too long.” She had last competed in an inter-police competition in 2012.

In the time she has been away from the sport, Kaur has faced countless hurdles in her life, starting with failing a dope test in 2013 and being banned for nine months by the National Anti-Doping Agency. The Punjab Police constable she married turned out to be a drug addict, who filed for divorce after two years of marriage and asked Kaur to leave.

“He used to beat me when I used to train especially when I did it with boys,” Kaur said. “They did not give me food and I was like a dead person. My in-laws told me that they wanted to have a boy and when our daughter was born, they beat me again and asked me to leave. My husband told me I have to choose between him and my daughter. I chose my daughter.”

She soon shifted to Jalandhar for her police duty but had to travel constantly to Amritsar for the hearing of her divorce case. Her daughter is now five and money has become an issue because of the ongoing case. It was to solve this that she began training in May 2018 at the Punjab Police Academy, Jalandhar.

“It’s good to be back. Wrestling gave me everything and I have once again fallen to this sport to help me. I have nothing to lose now and I am free to do anything,” she said.

“Internationally I have represented India 33 times but won medals in just 11 competitions. At five Asian Championships, I have finished fourth. Those days, women’s wrestling wasn’t given much preference.” she added. “Six months is all I need. I think by the time the trials for World Championships come and I am allowed to compete in it, I will win one-sided.”

