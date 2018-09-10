After Section 377 Gets Scrapped, Transgender Bureaucrat Aishwarya Shares Her Marriage Plans

India’s first transgender bureaucrat, Aishwarya Rutuparna Pradhan, made a major life decision based on the verdict on Section 377. When the law was scrapped by the Supreme Court of India last week, she started to plan the next big step in her life.

The 34-year-old, who is currently deputy commissioner (in-charge) of GST in Paradip circle of Odisha commercial tax department, is planning to get married to her boyfriend in court under the Special Marriages Act. She has been in a live-in relationship with him for the past two years.

“Though my boyfriend wanted me to get married to him for over a year, I put off the decision only due to Section 377. Now that the Supreme Court has decriminalised it, I have decided to marry him. The marriage would happen next year,” said Pradhan, according to Hindustan Times.

Pradhan’s boyfriend is an entrepreneur, who first proposed to Aishwarya about three years ago. She didn’t take his proposal seriously then, thinking it to be a case of infatuation. “I have never encountered such things in my life as all that I have faced is humiliation. I told him that he was very younger to me. I had forgotten all about it until we met in Bhubaneswar a few months later. He then asked me for my phone number and I readily gave. I also had feelings for him. We have been in a live-in relationship for 2 years,” shared Pradhan.

However, her boyfriend is yet to reveal the relationship to his parents. Pradhan said, “He has not revealed about out status to his parents in Puri though I have asked him several times to say. I don’t care whether his parents accept me or not. I am a working lady and am independent. I don’t need anyone’s approval for that matter. My boyfriend has accepted me and that’s fine with me.”

After her marriage, she wishes to adopt a girl. She shared, “I want to inculcate my feminine thoughts in her. I have been dreaming of making her enter a Miss World contest. She would introduce herself as a child of a transgender parent. That would be a proud moment for me.”

Pradhan, born Ratikanta Pradhan in Kanabagiri village of Kandhamal district, had made her identity as a transgender public in the year 2015 after the SC recognised the fundamental and civil rights of transgenders.

She entered into Odisha Financial Services in the year 2010 with her gender identified as Male. It was in the year 2015 when she underwent sex reassignment surgery following which she officially declared her new identity and took up the new name Aishwarya Rutuparna Pradhan.