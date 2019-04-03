After Promises Of Women’s Empowerment, Top Political Parties Field Only 13 Women Candidates For Elections

As per recent statistics, the number of women voters in the nation is steadily increasing and has surpassed the number of male voters in many constituencies. That’s undoubtedly a positive development, but it does little to allay the fact that the percentage of women candidates is still suffering. Recently, only 13 women have been backed by the BJP, Shiv Sena, Congress and NCP for the Lok Sabha elections in Maharashtra, which has 48 Lok Sabha seats.

Only seven women have been fielded by the BJP which has made women’s empowerment the core of its election manifesto. The overall representation of woman candidates in the party is just 7.29 percent.

With just three woman candidates, Congress is the next in line followed by Shiv Sena and NCP with one candidate each.

“In West Bengal, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has given 41 percent representation to women. In Odisha, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has given 33 percent representation to women, which is impressive. All national parties should wake up. They just pay lip service. All parties should give more opportunity to women to prove their talent. Women constitute 50 percent of the electorate. They cannot be kept away on the pretext of elective merit,” said BJP’s Shaina N C.

As per Madhavi Naik, chief of state BJP’s women’s unit, the BJP has given maximum representation to women compared to any other party.

“The party is working at the grassroots to develop leadership and electoral merit among the woman candidates. It is a gradual process,” she said. “Automatically, the numbers will rise once leaders emerge from the grassroots. If we compare the BJP’s approach with other parties, it shows our seriousness and commitment to promoting women leadership. It is not mere symbolism.”

A senior Shiv Sena minister has also clarified that their political party believes in strengthening women representation at the grassroots and it will reflect, gradually, in the state Assembly and Parliament.

“It would be unfair to judge the party’s commitment to promoting women in politics based on just one Lok Sabha list. The decision on woman candidates depends on elective merit as well as circumstances in each and every constituency. If we have an Act of Parliament where a certain percentage of seats is reserved for women, it will help every party to field more woman candidates,” explained NCP national spokesperson Nawab Malik.

