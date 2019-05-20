After Openly Admitting Being In A Same-Sex Relationship, Sprinter Dutee Chand Faces Threat From Her Family

Last year, the Supreme Court made a historic decision when it decriminalized same-sex relationships between consenting adults. While the law may have finally done away with the archaic dictation, the mentality of people is yet to accept the presence of same-sex relationships, something which sprinter Dutee Chand is currently facing.

One of the few athletes in the world to have openly admitted about having a same-sex relationship, Dutee Chand, 23, is yet to receive a positive response from her family.

“I am having a relationship with a 19-year-old woman from my village for the past five years. She is studying B.A. second year in a Bhubaneswar college. She is a relative of mine and whenever I come home, I spend time with her. She is a kind of soul-mate for me and I want to settle down with her in future,” Chand shared.

While her parents have not objected to her relationship yet, it’s her elder sister who has threatened to expel her from the family and send her to jail. “My eldest sister kind of wields power and authority in my family. She has thrown out my elder brother from home because she does not like his wife. She has threatened me that the same will happen to me. But I am also an adult who has individual freedom. So I decided to go ahead with this and make it public,” Chand said. “My eldest sister feels that my partner is interested in my property. She has told me that she will send me to jail for having this relationship.”

It was the Supreme Court’s landmark judgment that encouraged her to come out in the open about her relationship. “My partner also agreed that we make this public and face whatever repercussions it may have. I believe in individual freedom and the right to decide how and with whom I will live my life,” she said

“I will continue my athletics career. I am going to take part in the World University Games next month and hope to qualify for the World Championships later this year. My aim is to qualify for next year’s Olympics, so I am training hard,” she added.

H/T: The Hindu