After Muzaffarpur Shelter Home Abuse Case, Police Busts Another Sex Racket In UP’s Deoria

Just last month, minor girls living in a shelter home in Muzaffarpur, Bihar told the police that they were being stripped and beaten when they refused to sexual demands. And now, a similar case in Uttar Pradesh’s Deoria has come up, where the police have rescued 24 girls from a sex racket in a shelter home.

One can say that such incidents continue unabated because of local administrative negligence but the Members of the Parliament are also accountable.

Maneka Gandhi has written to more than 700 Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha MPS since 2015, requesting them to “take out some time and visit” such shelters for women and children in their respective constituencies. They should check what living conditions and care is being provided to the residents but no MP has responded to her request. “There is hardly any monitoring by state agencies either. I will not be surprised if more cases like Muzaffarpur and Deoria come out,” Maneka said.

Since the Parliament is in session, both houses are in an uproar over the two incidents and home minister Rajnath Singh has assured the guilty will be punished.

H/T: Hindustan Times

Featured image source