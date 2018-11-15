After Multiple Sexual Harassment Allegations Against AIR Employees, Maneka Gandhi Orders Probe

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has been ordered by Union Minister of woman and child development Maneka Gandhi to conduct a probe to investigate the multiple allegations that complaints of sexual harassment were mishandled by the All India Radio (AIR).

The order came following All India Radio Casual Announcer and Comperes Union’s letter to Gandhi last week where they said that whenever complaints of sexual harassment were made against permanent employees, they were either or cleared. And mostly the women who filed the complaints were not given any further assignments.

The AICACU said “casual Announcers/Comperes/Radio Jockeys of AIR” found it difficult to “raise voice against any kind of suppression, harassment, injustice caused by the officials, as they always work under fear of losing the job. Female casual workers, who complain of sexual harassment are removed from the job and their witnesses whether males or females are also targeted the same way”.

Of the seven women who levelled sexual harassment allegations, Shanti Verma (43), a casual announcer for two decades at AIR Obra, said that G.P. Nirala, the station head, would rub against her and comment on her breasts. But even after she complained, the Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) ruled that there were no instances of sexual harassment, and canceled Verma’s duty.

Same was the case with Jyoti Pathania, 45, who was not assigned duty since August 20, 2016, after she filed a complaint against station head Suresh Kumar, who had molested her. “I was in the dubbing room when the lights suddenly went off. My boss Suresh Kumar pulled up a chair near me, grabbed and kissed me. I froze. Once the lights came on, I started my recording in a state of shock and he left. I finally broke down crying when the woman, who was to relieve me from my duty, arrived,” she shared.

“Their (ICC) report said that he is not guilty of sexual harassment. My duties have been stopped since then.”

“She has a problematic behavior and is targeting an honest officer. She has no right to employment as being a casual employee her work is only on an assignment basis,” said Kumar, who is currently in AIR Hasimpur.

Similarly, Samta Jhudeley has not been assigned any duty for over two years at AIR Sagar studio after she filed a complaint against station director Alok Ray and three other men for mentally harassing and intimidating her. “I wrote to I&B Ministry about it after which an ICC team was sent from Shahdol. They ruled there is no sexual harassment,” she said.

