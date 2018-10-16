After Mocking Daniel Craig For Carrying His Baby, Piers Morgan Learns Why No One Messes With The Bond

When journalist Piers Morgan recently decided to mock James Bond star Daniel Craig for carrying his baby, he must have certainly not anticipated how it would backfire for him. The coolest part of the story? He was taken down by none other than our uber cool Captain America, Chris Evans.



On Monday, Morgan committed the fatal mistake of commenting on a photo of Craig holding his newborn baby where he mocked him and called him “emasculated Bond.”

Piers Morgan on Twitter Oh 007.. not you as well?!!! #papoose #emasculatedBond

Morgan sure wouldn’t have imagined that all hell would break loose upon him right after his tweet. Not only did Chris Evans came up with a caustic albeit apt reply to Morgan but came along with an entire army of men who bombarded Morgan for his insensitive and senseless tweet.

Here is what Evans wrote:

Chris Evans on Twitter You really have to be so uncertain of your own masculinity to concern yourself with how another man carries his child. Any man who wastes time quantifying masculinity is terrified on the inside. https://t.co/9jsHZ3WKRn

Soon after, other men followed Evans’ suit and called out Morgan’s for his comment. Here a few of the tweets:

Nick Offerman on Twitter Sick burn from simpering tit @piersmorgan https://t.co/Jy3aYdoSWU

Dictionary.com on Twitter Piers Morgan, we double checked the definition of emasculate. There’s nothing about being a load-sharing father to be found there. https://t.co/TH9bzv9qdl https://t.co/nBcmr8fsb8

Josh Rosenau 🔥 on Twitter @piersmorgan All the Bonds do it.

Some men started posting their pictures with their kids to prove that it is something that just makes one a good father and doesn’t “emasculate” anyone.

Here are some of the tweets:

Nathan Fairbairn on Twitter @piersmorgan Ahaha, Piers, you flaccid old dick. I’ve seldom been happier in my life than when walking around with my babies strapped to me. What a loss for you that you’re too much of a man to be a dad.

David Cashman on Twitter @piersmorgan The child’s mother carries the child for 40weeks, sometimes more before it enters this world. We as men should be able to carry them afterwards to show our support. There is nothing wrong with carrying and supporting our children this way