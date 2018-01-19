After Miraculous Cure Of Renuka’s Triplets, WTO Recommends The Kangaroo Mother Care To Other Districts

The happiness of the new mom Renuka was soon faded away when she was informed that her triplets weighed less than 1,500 grams. However, the mother from Karnataka did not lose hope and was determined to do anything to save her newborn daughters.

According to The Logical Indian, Renuka has now become the inspiration for the World Health Organization (WHO) to spread the campaign for the Kangaroo Mother Care (KMC) across India. In an effort to save her daughters, she followed the advice given by the staff in Koppel district hospital who explained to her the benefits of the Kangaroo Mother Care. She was instructed to hold her kids close to her chest, give them at least nine hours of skin-to-skin contact and breastfeed them.

As a result, Renuka and her girls, Mahadevi, Shrushti, and Lakshmi, were discharged from the hospital 28 days later.

Her story has inspired the WHO to implement the Kangaroo Mother Care (KMC) method in other three districts in India.

Kangaroo Mother Care or the skin-to-skin care technique is a method in which the caretaker, be it a mother or a father, embraces the underweight child or premature babies in their arms. The newborns are placed on the bare chest of either of the parents, the baby lies in the kangaroo position. Studies have shown that Kangaroo Mother Care improves the survival rates of premature and underweight newborns in countries with the scarcity of incubators and proper health facilities.

H/T: The Logical Indian