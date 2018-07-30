After Maneka Gandhi’s Disparaging Remarks Against Transgenders, Anti-Trafficking Coalition Seeks Apology

“The Bill‍ focusses‍ on‍ a‍ victim.‍ If‍ a‍ voluntary‍ sex‍ worker‍ is not a victim, has not been trafficked, has no one to blame for his or her or… the other ones!” Maneka Gandhi had said with amusement. “Ya ok, the ‘TGs’ problems,” she added. This shameful scene had unfolded in the Parliament during the discussion over the Trafficking of Persons (Prevention, Protection, and Rehabilitation) Bill 2018.

Women and Child Development Minister showed immense insensitivity towards the transgenders and women with her remarks. Though the bill was passed by the Lok Sabha despite reservation from several reservations from sex workers and transgender rights activists, the Anti-trafficking Coalition has written a memorandum to Maneka demanding her apology. They asked her to withdraw her “unparliamentarily and crude remarks about women and transgender individuals”.

“We the undersigned organizations and individuals strongly condemn the disparaging remarks made by you as the Minister for Women and Child Department, particularly against sex workers and transgender persons while responding to some objections raised on the Anti-Trafficking Bill 2018 on 26th, July 2018,” they wrote.

“Many of the statements you made not only reinforce our apprehensions about the apparently draconian approach of the Bill but they also reinforce the stigma, marginalization, violence, and discrimination faced by these communities on a daily basis,” the memorandum added. “At another point you shockingly claimed that you did not know how to address transgender persons and in fact referred to them as ‘other ones’, laughing and making gestures which clearly conveyed deep disrespect to the transgender persons’ lives, which are full of struggle, due to familial, societal and state neglect, discrimination and violence.”

They also added that it was distasteful and appalling for Maneka, being the Minister, to have “reinforced the prejudice that is still largely prevalent against transgender persons.”

H/T: The News Minute